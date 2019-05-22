Impeachment Is Coming

In particular, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has kept her caucus on a tight leash when it comes to Trump administration oversight. She’s endorsed an arguably cautious, but effectively slow-as-molasses approach, all the while discounting presidential impeachment as an activist’s pipe dream, one that will only distract from a general election still eighteen months away.

“We’re going to do the right thing,” Pelosi said earlier this month.” That’s just the way it is, and it is going to be based on fact and law and patriotism, not partisanship or anything else.” It was if leadership needed the president to do something so heinous they’d have no choice but to impeach. Which begs the question, how heinous is heinous enough? Still, through last week, it seemed that most of her caucus was in line with that approach. Now, in the wake of Amash’s decision to break with his party, Democrats are finally starting to break formation.



When Pelosi retook the speaker’s gavel in January—after a midterm blue wave built on a strong national distaste for Trump’s GOP—there was much speculation about how she would deal with the fissures that have appeared in the Democratic Party over recent years. At the time, these were mainly questions on policy, about how she would hold together a group of Democrats with very different ideas on, for instance, the party’s approach to expanding access to health care. But now, nearly five months into this session of Congress, the biggest debate is over the question of impeachment. Pelosi and her allies are publicly standing firm against it, but a growing number of Democrats, including members of her own leadership team, are pushing for bolder action. Monday’s closed-door meeting grew tense, according to reports in Politico:

