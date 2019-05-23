What It’s Like to Live Under an Abortion Ban

And unlike Alabama, where only doctors can be prosecuted for providing abortions, in Northern Ireland both doctors and women can face prosecution if an abortion takes place. In March 2017, on International Women’s Day, police in Belfast carried out a number of raids searching homes and workplaces for abortion pills while many activists were attending a pro-choice rally. In a separate case, a mother who bought Mifepristone and Misoprostol (tablets used for medical abortions) online for her daughter in 2013 was charged last fall under the Offenses Against the Person Act, and could face up to 10 years in prison if the prosecution is allowed to proceed.

The Northern Irish experience may be a wake-up call for Americans who think travel will mitigate the effects of Alabama’s legislation.

As in the U.S., the U.K. has debated to what extent travel outside Northern Ireland in mitigates the effects of such a severe law. In 2017, 919 women from Northern Ireland travelled to England or Wales to have an abortion according to statistics from the UK Department of Health. The number of Northern Irish women in total who travelled to get an abortion between 1980 and 2016 was estimated to be around 168,000. In June 2017, British members of Parliament voted for the National Health Service in England and Wales to allow free abortions to Northern Irish women, and even also pay for travel costs for women who earned less than £15,300 a year. But campaigners have argued that this concession still only helps women who can afford the overall cost of the trip including accommodation, creating a two-tier society between women with means and women without. Thanks to the 2018 referendum in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Irish women are now able to travel to their southern neighbor for an abortion, but still have to pay at least €400 for the service, in addition to travel costs.

The Northern Irish experience may be a wake-up call for Americans who think travel will mitigate the effects of Alabama’s legislation. “The sweep-it-under-the-rug solution of saying women can simply ‘travel to England’ completely ignores not only the people who are most vulnerable—those with violent or controlling partners, those who have caring responsibilities, those who cannot take time off work without losing —as well as overlooks the lunacy of forcing citizens from one part of the United Kingdom to turn what should be a five-minute outpatient medical procedure and turning it into a 12-to-18-hour trip to another jurisdiction,” Clarke told me.

Changing the law is politically fraught. Northern Ireland has been without a government for over two years since the Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein have been unable to reach an agreement about power sharing. That throws the problem to the British government in Westminster, where current Prime Minister Theresa May relies on the support of the strongly anti-abortion DUP to support her minority government.

After news of the Alabama bill broke, Alliance for Choice, a group campaigning for abortion rights in Northern Ireland wrote a letter to Alabama in solidarity, detailing the struggle Northern Irish women have faced. “You and the people you help might actually get arrested, you might have your homes searched and your workplaces raided,” they wrote. “Maybe a GP will inform the police of your illegal behaviour… either way you really have to know who you can trust with the information about your medical procedure, if you access pills at home because you cannot travel.” (A 21-year-old Belfast woman in 2016 received a one-year suspended sentence for trying to procure her own abortion. She was told that her flatmates had reported her.)