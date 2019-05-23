Brexit’s Lowest Moment Yet

In the past few days, everything in British politics that can go wrong has gone wrong—and spectacularly so. It began with Prime Minister Theresa May’s last-ditch attempt at a Brexit compromise as she offered Parliament a deal that would keep the United Kingdom in the EU’s customs union—to placate the Labour Party—and that would allow for a vote on a second referendum—to placate those who want the U.K. to remain in the European Union entirely.

It was a peace offering that should have been made two months ago, when Britain missed its first Brexit deadline, if not two years ago, when Brexit discussions began to take shape. On Wednesday, however, her effort was rejected by both the opposition and her own party. More than that, it led the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, to resign in protest and the 1922 Committee, the powerful group of Conservative backbenchers, to put the finishing touches on the Prime Minister’s forced departure. By Friday, it is now believed, the prime minister will finally fall.

All this, mind you, unraveled on the eve of a major election. The nightmare in the north aside, the European Union will give one of the world’s more impressive displays of democracy on Thursday as it conducts 28 simultaneous elections, fills 751 seats, and produces a European parliament for half a billion people. In most countries, the issues raised in the race have been at least as numerous, touching every dimension of migration, religion, security, the economy, the climate, and more. In Britain, Brexit, and Brexit alone, is on the agenda.