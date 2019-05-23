Brexit’s Lowest Moment Yet

All this, mind you, unraveled on the eve of a major election. The nightmare in the north aside, the European Union will give one of the world’s more impressive displays of democracy on Thursday as it conducts 28 simultaneous elections, fills 751 seats, and produces a European parliament for half a billion people. In most countries, the issues raised in the race have been at least as numerous, touching every dimension of migration, religion, security, the economy, the climate, and more. In Britain, Brexit, and Brexit alone, is on the agenda.

As such, it will be The Brexit Party, a far-right group formed just four months ago, that sweeps the European Parliament elections in the U.K. Heading into the polls Thursday morning, the party was projected to pick up 37 percent of the vote, far outdoing the Conservative Party and its paltry 7 percent, the Labour Party which stands at 13 percent, and the second referendum parties—the Remainiacs, if you will—which reach no higher than 19 percent.

Despite the expectation of a landslide victory, however, the Brexit Party has also experienced its fair share of troubles. In recent days, Britain’s Electoral Commission announced an investigation into the party’s finances at the same time that the European Parliament announced an investigation into the party’s leader. The inquiries followed revelations about old payments to party leader Nigel Farage from a shady diamond dealer named Arron Banks, as well as new questions about the real source of his money. (Hint: Russians are involved.)

Simultaneously, the Brexit Party has been beset by milkshake-throwers protesting its far-right rhetoric. Farage was doused with one on Monday and confined himself to a bus on Wednesday out of fear of another.

If this were not enough, the political volatility seems to be spilling over into economic volatility. Thursday morning, the British pound fell to just $1.26, marking a 2.5 percent drop for the month and making life ever-more expensive for an import-heavy nation that is about to find itself facing new tariffs from its largest trading partner. British Steel went into liquidation Wednesday, imperiling 5,000 jobs and endangering another 20,000 along the supply chain. The cause of death, the company said, was Brexit: “Blows dealt by Brexit-related issues have proven insurmountable.” That insolvency, in turn, came a day after the bankruptcy of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant empire, which will be closing 22 shops and laying off 1,000 employees across the U.K.