The Democrats’ Neglect of Transgender Rights

Still, when NCTE recently asked every member of Congress to put a transgender flag outside their offices to show support for Trans Visibility Week, response was mixed. More than 100 members of Congress, including many Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination—such as Sanders and Senator Kamala Harris—did so. But that leaves more than 180 Democratic senators and representatives who decided not to participate in this simple show of support.

Democrats could have taken a stronger stand against the deeply unqualified Ben Carson during his confirmation process for secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carson has made numerous anti-LGBTQ comments over the years. But the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee (which includes presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren) unanimously voted to advance his nomination. When it came time for the full body to vote, six Democrats voted to confirm him. This month, HUD proposed a rule that allows shelters receiving federal funds to essentially deny trans people equal access. Rick Perry, who also has an anti-LGBTQ record, won the support of 10 Democrats when he was confirmed as energy secretary. Later that year, Perry said he supported the transgender military ban.

Elected Democrats should show a deeper understanding of the struggles of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people—and those communities could pressure officials to do so. But many transgender people who have been active in politics for decades, including Mara Keisling, the director of the NCTE Action Fund, told The New Republic that they’re focused on the threat of Trump, and not on Democrats whose records could stand to improve.