Learn the Right Lessons from Naomi Wolf’s Book Blunder

I should know better. In my own field a simple, literal reading of the law has led to a common and profound misunderstanding of a different topic: divorce trends. Many people associate the historical rise in divorce rates with the introduction of no-fault divorce laws, starting with California’s in 1970 and spreading across most of the country within a decade. That makes sense, because those laws were being debated while the divorce rate was obviously rising, and critics argued that the new laws would lead to more divorces. But the story that emerged—that changing laws changed families—rested on a false assumption about how divorce law worked already. In fact, in the century before 1970, the annual divorce rate had already increased more than ten-fold, from 3 for every 10,000 people to 3.5 for every 1,000, before peaking at 5.3 per 1,000. When historians dug into the records, they discovered that there hadn’t been a ten-fold increase in adultery, abandonment, or abuse—the “faults” that justified divorce. Rather, for decades couples had been conspiring with family lawyers to fabricate just the right amount of fault to persuade the courts to grant them what were essentially no-fault divorces. Like the Victorian law that commanded execution of men who committed homosexual acts, divorce law didn’t work.

The success of that kind of work in demography, especially historical demography, is instructive. You can’t learn all about American slavery from Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, much less from Uncle Tom’s Cabin or Huckleberry Finn, any more than you can master contemporary feminism through a close reading of Beyoncé or The Vagina Monologues (or Naomi Wolf). You need to know something about the demography around slavery, and the trends in gender inequality.

The collaboration of literature and history, which helped give us social history, works when people recognize that to speak authoritatively about either subject you may have to understand both. That means English scholars reading history and social science in addition to literary works, while historians and social scientists become familiar with the relevant cultural works in their areas as well. Since no one can do all that alone, this openness requires collaboration, either personally or through shared understanding of the overlapping research. (Here I would recommend Michigan State English professor and digital humanities expert Kathleen Fitzpatrick’s recently released book, Generous Thinking, which deals with precisely this topic.)