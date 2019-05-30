Digital Privacy Is a Class Issue

The for-profit education sector is an illustrative example. Nearly every private college in the U.S. earns most of their revenue from multi-billion-dollar federal financial aid programs. These colleges specifically target poor and vulnerable people, luring them with the promise of social mobility. “A potential student’s first click on a for-profit college website,” wrote Cathy O’Neil in her book Weapons of Math Destruction, “comes only after a vast industrial process has laid the groundwork.” This includes finding the perfect moment at which people are most open to taking drastic steps to improve their situation, as revealed through Google searches or college questionnaires. Companies also buy information from websites that post fake job ads, or ads promising to help people obtain Medicaid or food stamps, and then ask those responding to the ads if they are interested in a college education. The poor are basically stalked into enrolling, with colleges routinely having bigger budgets for marketing than they do for the costs of providing tuition. “The for-profit colleges do not bother targeting rich students,” O’Neil observed. “They and their parents know too much.”

It’s not that poor people are stupid or gormless, it’s that an entire economy has evolved around exploiting their online lives, like a parasitic vine choking the tropical ecosystem of human experience. Numerous predatory industries, such as gambling and payday lending, shell out big dollars to place targeted advertisements before segmented audiences. They play on some of the most powerful forces in our psychology—shame, desire, guilt—for the purpose of making money. The base drivers of capitalism strip away the complexities of our personalities and pulp them in the name of consumerism. They redefine our personal history, rendering it into data to be consumed by others, framed around our inclinations to buy. It represents a coup on our consciousness; a takeover of the parts of us that we instinctively believe ought to be under our control.

There is no suggestion that this market for eyeballs is based on choice or meaningful, informed consent to the sharing of information. Most people would have little concept that data disclosed by the user for one purpose might be sold to third parties for countless other purposes. And even if they did, there is no way to truly and permanently opt out. Once enough information is known about the basic behaviors of certain segmented audiences, it is possible to draw conclusions about those who fit that demographic, even if they have never shared a thing. Our digital experiences are crafted for us on the basis of our membership in a class—an intersecting set of collective traits, rather than an individual with agency or dignity. To suggest a person alone can challenge these practices by taking individual responsibility for their privacy fundamentally misunderstands our social and political environment.

These approaches to data management also influence the delivery of public services. In her recent book Automating Inequality, Virginia Eubanks argued that current models of data collection and algorithmic decision-making create what she calls a “digital poorhouse,” which serves to control collective resources, police our social behavior, and criminalize non-compliance. Eubanks, who is co-founder of the grassroots anti-poverty organization Our Knowledge, Our Power, showed government services like child-welfare monitoring, the provision of food stamps, and Medicare are subject to biases that arise from substandard approaches to data collection, or just plain bad analysis. The result: A waste of public resources—and significant human misery.

This misuse is allowed to happen because the traditional understanding of privacy is so poorly suited to the current digital moment. There is no sense that people should have a say in what government is permitted to know about them, or in what kinds of data can be used to make decisions about public programs.