Trump’s Military Threats Aren’t Going to Keep “America First”

In 1989, Yale historian Paul Kennedy argued in his classic study of global power shifts that military overstretch has often contributed to great powers’ declines: Defense costs spiral upward as countries or empires try to retain their global reach, consolidate past gains, and modernize. By the end of the sixteenth century, for example, the Ottoman Empire—which at its zenith had ruled over millions—was stretched militarily between Crimea, Central Europe, North Africa, and Persia. The Habsburg monarchy in Europe controlled a wide network of territories, from the Netherlands to Naples, from Transylvania to Spain. But its multitude of potential battle fronts led to burgeoning defense costs in the seventeenth century. Napoleon, too, ultimately stumbled on his infamous Russian invasion, falling afoul of Russia’s harsh winter while French forces were simultaneously combatting insurgents in Spain and Portugal. And in the 1970s and 1980s, the Soviet Union was stuck in foreign entanglements—including Afghanistan—while straining to keep up in a global arms race, both factoring into its demise.

As the Cold War ended, the United States was unmatched in economic and military strength. American conventional wisdom held that the dissolution of the Soviet Union marked the triumph of liberal democracy, eternally resolving the global struggle between ideologies. The U.S. was left unchallenged, unconstrained by a military or geopolitical foe. In the following decade, the U.S. championed the spread of democracy and increased its interventions into other countries and conflicts, partially in response to humanitarian concerns. It pushed Iraq out of Kuwait (in a war that, in retrospect, was refreshingly limited in its ambitions), intervened in Somalia and Haiti, backed NATO forces in Bosnia, and led the air campaign against Serbia, supporting Kosovo.

But the nature and scope of U.S. intervention changed after al-Qaeda’s terrorist attacks in 2001. Tossing aside any Cold War-style policy of containment, President Bush decided to preemptively attack potential threats. The United States invaded Afghanistan with unclear policy objectives and was soon distracted by Iraq, bungling nation building and missing early opportunities to negotiate with elements of the Taliban. The Iraq war, far from securing strategic interests by preventing an autocrat from using weapons of mass destruction, empowered Iran and contributed to Islamic State’s rise.

After spending $6 trillion fighting the war on terror, the United States is still mired in Afghanistan—the longest war in U.S. history—and struggling to get out of Iraq and Syria. Its counterterror activities stretch across some 80 countries and U.S. special forces deployed to three in every four countries around the world in 2017. President Obama saw the fault in expensive boondoggles, but failed to sufficiently cut America’s military commitments. He authorized a half-baked surge of forces into Afghanistan, supported a feckless intervention in Libya, offered mixed messages on Syria, and fell short of pivoting to Asia.

While President Trump’s policy positions are not known for being carefully crafted, his stated interest in extracting the country from forever wars like Afghanistan and Syria actually aligns with many experts’ suggestions. Pushing NATO allies to increase their military spending also has its merits—although he is hardly the first president to suggest this. But he shows no capacity for lessening U.S. commitments in a way that minimizes the strategic losses and maximizes the gains.