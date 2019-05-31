The Racist Origins of San Francisco’s Housing Crisis

Where the city couldn’t legally segregate, landowners did so themselves.

Where the city couldn’t legally segregate, landowners did so themselves. Many inserted ownership requirements into building deeds, known as “racially restrictive covenants,” to selectively filter potential buyers. (Though no longer enforceable, even today some Bay Area homebuyers have been shocked to find such requirements still in their property’s title report.) Regulators turned a blind eye. This particularly hurt black families, who also faced the nearly impossible obstacle of obtaining loans, as most financial institutions refused to lend to them. (Even in 1957, the Giants’ baseball legend Willie Mays had trouble buying a home near the affluent St. Francis Wood area, no thanks to racist neighbors.) Poor neighborhoods and areas dominated by non-white residents were also redlined, meaning that developers and banks avoided investing in those areas or loaning to those who lived there.

In 1945, a new Master Plan was envisioned to improve public transit, parks, and major roadways. City officials also targeted the Western Addition, SOMA, Mission, Chinatown, and Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhoods—home to many working-class and non-white families—as areas of “blight” that required widespread demolition. That word—blight—“was a deeply political term firmly rooted in structural racism, which relied on fears of white flight and urban disinvestment to justify the wholesale removal of communities of color,” states the Planning Commission’s centennial report. The city bought these homeowners out at bargain rates, and booted stubborn ones under eminent domain. In the Western Addition alone, a predominantly black section of the Fillmore District (which saw a major influx of African-American residents post-WWII), 883 businesses and 4,729 households were forced out. Many had nowhere to go, even as sections of their neighborhoods remained empty for years. (This loss is the foundation of the upcoming film The Last Black Man in San Francisco.)

Wealthy neighborhoods were comfortably zoned only for single-family homes. With their communities safely preserved, affluent homeowners took up the anti-development charge, lobbying against attempts to create new freeways and high-rise apartment buildings. As one former city planning commissioner told the The Blade in 1971, “High-rises are like heroin. Once you start you can’t stop except by drastic means and by then it’s too late.” The Residential Rezoning of 1978 was this contingency’s crowning achievement, enforcing 40-foot height limits for most of the city’s residential neighborhoods, limiting the number of housing units in buildings and imposing specific design regulations. As Hunter Oatman-Stanford noted in Collectors Weekly, a planning department report “estimated that the zoning changes would eliminate around 180,000 legally buildable units from the city, or about a one-third drop in the city’s potential for growth.” While many spoke up about the devastating impact this would have on low-income and middle-class residents, the rezoning ultimately passed.