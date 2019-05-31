Relevance Ruined The Handmaid’s Tale

When the series begins, Serena Joy, who longs for Offred to bear her husband’s child so that she can raise it as her own, is one of two examples of toxic white feminism in Gilead, that of the wealthy priggish prude who promotes Victorian mores. The other kind, the “aunts” or women who are in charge of educating and disciplining handmaids (many of whom were abducted trying to leave Gilead after a political uprising that turned a world that looks a lot like ours into a dystopian hellscape) are traitors, women who long to whip other women and rap at their knuckles. Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), the minder who oversees June’s placement, becomes the stand-in for all cruelty and hypocrisy (the term “Aunt Lydia” also popped up on the web a great deal to describe women governors who signed the abortion bans). No wonder then, that a fellow rebellious handmaid, Emily (Alexis Bledel) stabs Lydia and shoves her down a flight of stairs at the end of the second season.

The show went into production in fall of 2016, and while it powerfully depicted women silenced and pitted against one another by patriarchy, it didn’t hit you over the head with its relevance. The Handmaid’s Tale was never supposed to be a story about right now; when Atwood wrote her novel 40 years ago, she was thinking not just of the then-recent revolution in Iran, but also of a long history of violence against and oppression of women in societies all over the world. Because the first season was filming during the election, the showrunner Bruce Miller simply did not have the time or distance to make the show overly didactic or prescriptive about current events. There were cloying touches—the reliance on 1980s pop ballads, for example—but for the most part the first season presented a timeless tale about society’s darkest undercurrents and what happens when fascism prevails.

If you want to see several scenes of gratuitous violence against women, then this is the show for you.

And then came the women’s marches, with their attendant handmaids costumes, and the Emmys and Golden Globes for the show and for Moss, and then the show seemed to want to bend to meet its adoring public; it felt that it had to say something meaningful about our world. And yet, it did not do this with nuance: It did so by piling on more assault, more gruesome corporal punishments, more unceasing tragedy. If you want to see several scenes of gratuitous violence against women, then this is the show for you. There are dozens of rapes, genital mutilations, gory murders, hangings, chopping off of limbs, scooping out of eyeballs. Gilead is not just dystopian, it is wickedly sadistic, a place where the rule of law is bloodthirsty and unyielding.

Look how bad everything is! was the theme of season two, in which several characters travel to a work camp where they clear toxic sludge until they perish. It almost felt like a challenge to the outside world: If you think everything is terrible out there right now, well, watch this.

When season three opens, June has made a Sophie’s choice. She has two children—a newborn baby, fathered by Commander Waterford, and an older daughter, Hannah, who was born to her and her husband before the revolution and was stolen by a Gilead family in the melee. She gives Emily her infant child (which Serena Joy, in a rare moment of compassion, helped her smuggle out of the house) and tells her to take the safe car north to freedom (roughly somewhere in Canada). Her other child, Hannah, from her marriage before the revolution, is still in Gilead, and she feels that she cannot leave without rescuing her. And so, having once escaped, she heads backwards, back to Gilead, back to the torture pit.