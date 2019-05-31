How to Convince Americans to Abolish the Death Penalty

This appeal to an eye for an eye kind of justice has long provided the fuel to propel support for the death penalty. Four years after Shaheen’s veto, Republican Governor Craig Benson made a similar argument in explaining his veto of legislation that would have raised the minimum age to execute someone from 17 to 18. “When somebody, regardless of their age, is bold enough to take the life of a police officer, there should be no exceptions—we should make sure that they should pay the ultimate price,” he said. Earlier this month, Sununu defended capital punishment as “common sense,” adding that the repeal bill was an “injustice … to law enforcement and other victims of violent crime across the state.” (Michael Addison, the only man in death row in the state, was sentenced to death for killing a Manchester police officer.)

Similar arguments frequently are heard at the national level. In explaining the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the 1994 case Callins v. Collins, Justice Antonin Scalia famously argued that abolitionists—including Justice Harry Blackmun, whose dissent from the Court’s decision is equally famous—underplay the gravity and heinousness of the crimes for which the death penalty is an appropriate punishment.

“Justice Blackmun begins his statement by describing with poignancy the death of a convicted murderer by lethal injection,” Scalia wrote. “He chooses, as the case in which to make that statement, one of the less brutal of the murders that regularly come before us—the murder of a man ripped by a bullet suddenly and unexpectedly, with no opportunity to prepare himself and his affairs, and left to bleed to death on the floor of a tavern. The death by injection which Justice Blackmun describes looks pretty desirable next to that.”