Do Democrats Actually Want to Make Drugs Cheaper?

As I said, making prescription drugs affordable is not a complicated problem, but I will grant that it is a challenging one, given that various large industries—like, say, enormous global drug companies—wield de facto veto power over any proposed curbs on pricing. Even within this necessarily constricted political environment, though, House Democrats could use their healthy majority to pass a more ambitious plan to actually cut drug costs. Such a proposal could then serve as a starting point in their negotiations with a White House that wants to be seen as addressing high drug prices.



It’s all too easy, by contrast, to identify a plan that wouldn’t work—and that plan is pretty much the one that Pelosi put forward. The basic, blinding flaw in this proposal is to task Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary, a former pharmaceutical industry executive and lobbyist, with deciding, at his personal discretion, to negotiate the prices of “at least” 25 drugs. But even without that bit of biographical detail, you can already figure out the various ways that a price intervention all but designed to function as anything but a serious curb on drug pricing can’t possibly work, right?

For one thing, America’s unique dilemma in need of remedy is “drug costs,” not “25 drugs’ costs.” The JAMA Network Open study focused on 49 drugs that involved more than 100,000 pharmacy claims. The JAMA researchers found (emphasis mine):

Substantial cost increases among these drugs was near universal, with a 76% median cost increase from January 2012 through December 2017, and almost all drugs (48 [98%]) displaying regular annual or biannual price increases. Of the 36 drugs that have been available since 2012, 28 (78%) have seen an increase in insurer and out-of-pocket costs by more than 50%, and 16 (44%) have more than doubled in price.

You may have noticed that most of the numbers in the passage above are greater than 25.

And even this study is just looking at a representative sampling, not the full scope of the problem. AARP’s Public Policy Institute last year tracked the retail prices of hundreds of brand-name drugs commonly prescribed to older Americans and found that more than 200 of them increased in price beyond the rate of inflation in 2017.

One might argue, in response, that a sensible executive branch would understand that lowering drug prices would be politically advantageous. And this insight, in turn, might lead some hypothetical Republican secretary of Health and Human Services to vigorously negotiate the prices of considerably more than the 25 drugs mandated by law. Alas, we must again remind any readers given to policy transports driven by logic and sound political calculation that the current, non-hypothetical HHS secretary is a former pharmaceutical industry executive. We must also gingerly remind said readers that all available evidence from the last 40 or so years of hard-right governance in Washington shows that Republicans will always place industry profits above their constituents’ needs. In short, the Republicans who currently have power in the White House and the U.S. Senate have not actually done any of the obvious things they could do to reduce drug prices, and can reliably be expected to stay the course, as they like to say.

Yet the Democratic speaker of the House is blithely proceeding as though none of these obvious and crushing truths have any purchase in the debate over health care policy. The Pelosi proposal doesn’t even seem to have any safeguards in place to prevent HHS from “negotiating” pharma-friendly high prices (which, again, is easy to imagine any Republican administration, and especially this Republican administration, doing). And in the event of a stalemate over prices, the negotiations only get sent to OMB (which has no experience regulating markets of any kind) if the pharma company in question and government regulators can’t come to an accord over a modified price. The government is thus free to continue doing nothing in the far more likely scenario of both parties showing that they can agree on an exorbitant one.



This is all evidence of a fundamentally broken congressional Democratic policy apparatus. If one were to try to come up with a plan that both has some real chance of getting signed into law and that would make any meaningful difference in the lives of voters, it would not look anything like this. The process broke down right after the part about it having a shot at becoming law, and even that step doesn’t seem to have been thought through. After all, Pelosi unveiled this proposal in the midst of a fight with the administration over congressional oversight—and sure enough, the president said the next day that he wouldn’t do any drug prices deal until and unless the House stops investigating him.



The recently passed “retirement bill” that doubles as a giveaway to the insurance industry is similarly unequal to the scope of the problem it supposedly addresses, though it is less baldly ridiculous. But both measures bespeak a profound lack of political imagination and foresight on the part of Congress’s Democratic leadership. Pelosi and her lieutenants seem principally focused on what they imagine would happen right after a bill is signed into law: a big spinning newspaper flying toward the camera with a headline blaring “DEMOCRATS CUT DRUG PRICES AND RETIREMENT SECURITY DEALS” and an extremely flattering accompanying photo of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer cutting the ribbon at a newly opened public/private partnership-run community center for veterans and orphans. Conspicuously missing in such a reverie is any serious reckoning with just what happens after a bill becomes a law and then doesn’t make a meaningful difference to anyone. It’s not so much a failure of political courage (though it is, of course, also that) as a failure of basic logic: Cutting deals for the sake of cutting deals.



It’s one thing, to be sure, to insist on holding off on impeachment or sustained oversight for the sake of producing real-world policy breakthroughs on bread-and-butter issues—even though such arguments rest on the same fallacious either/or approach to legislation versus oversight that launch your typical Trump outburst. But with these empty legislative gestures, Democratic Party elders have shown that their fabled adherence to realism and pragmatism is itself deeply unserious. In the name of sober adult legislative horse-trading, they’ve only managed to carry off the sober pursuit of silly non-solutions to real problems.