Tariffs Are a Bad Response to an Imaginary Border Crisis

Contrary to Trump’s repeated histrionics, which tend to encourage the racist fears and animosities of an important part of his political base, the only surge in southwestern border migration has been for the last three months (February to April), with an average of 96,500, versus 60,500 for the prior three months. Three months is not nearly enough to establish that there is a change in the long-term trend. The three-month surge has not been well-explained, and could be temporary. Some reasons offered by researchers: some is seasonal, due to spring weather; some is due to lowered transport costs, with fees charged by ”coyotes”—smugglers who specialize in bringing migrants to the U.S.—particularly for families with children; some is paradoxically due to Trump’s threats and hostility, leading some potential migrants to fear that it’s “now or never.”

If we investigate the reasons for the non-crisis flow of migrants from the south, and specifically the so-called Northern Triangle countries and Mexico, where these migrants come from, it turns out that much of it is due to the damage caused by U.S. foreign policy. In 2009, President Mel Zelaya of Honduras, a social democrat who had overseen some social and economic progress since taking office in 2006, was overthrown by the military in a coup that was consolidated with help from the United States. Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state at the time, wrote in her memoirs that she worked successfully to prevent the democratically elected president from returning to office.

If Mexico had grown at the same rate post-1980 as it did in the two decades before, Mexicans would have European living standards today.

In the years following the 2009 coup, Honduras became the most dangerous country in the world for environmental and human rights activists. In 2016 this was brought to world attention when Berta Caceres, a renowned indigenous rights and environmental activist, and winner of the Goldman environmental prize, was assassinated. In 2017 Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, whose party won an election of questionable legitimacy following the 2009 coup, was “re-elected” with a vote count that was transparently fraudulent.