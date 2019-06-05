David Brooks’s Moral Journey

The Second Mountain loves examples, but it eschews specifics. In a late section on community building, for example, it races through a litany of community groups and non-profits, to zero cumulative effect. “The Becoming a Man program works with at-risk kids on Chicago’s west side,” we learn. “Small groups of young men gather regularly for ‘check-ins.’” They report how they are doing “spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and physically.” If they are not “full vulnerable,” then their peers “get on” them. “And?” I scribbled in the margin. What happened? Does it work? Were there outcomes? Successes? Setbacks? Did a new sense of community blossom? No time to check. We’re off to “Bubba Can Cook,” to the “Roots of Empathy” project, to something called Thread, whose “nominal point” is to “help underperforming teenagers,” but whose “real point … is to build a web of relationships.”

For a book that so confidently outlines a hike toward happiness, it is notably hard to follow. The book’s tone alternates, sometimes within a single paragraph, between the citation-heavy pop psychology of a TED talk and the aw-shucks wisdom of a homily at a prosperous stone church in a D.C. suburb. Meanwhile, the concepts Brooks leans on most heavily are both elusive and parsed within an inch of their lives: Early in the book, for example, he enumerates five “layers” of joy. There’s physical joy, “collective effervescence,” emotional joy, spiritual joy, and, finally, moral joy. The title of this particular section is “The Levels of Joy.” (Technically, it covers only the first four layers; “Moral Joy” gets a section of its own.) Level and layer aren’t exactly the same. Levels suggest a hierarchy, the advancement from inferior to superior qualities of joy. Layers suggest depth: a build up of types of joy, supported by other varieties of joy, perhaps, beneath them. Which does he mean?

For a man so publicly concerned with “humility,” The Second Mountain is awfully self-flattering.

This is a quibble, but it is evidence of a real problem with this book as a book. Brooks has never been an especially elegant stylist or interesting craftsman, but The Second Mountain reads as if it’s an early draft that was inexplicably rushed to print. It has the inchoate quality of an idea that’s still gestating. “Those of us who are writers,” Brooks writes, “work out our stuff in public, even under the guise of pretending to write about someone else.” The problem is that this is not an opinion column, nor is it a book of essays. It is one thing to range widely, quite another to paste together the outlines of at least three separate books and call it a day. This is hardly Montaigne, confessing at the outset “I myself am the subject of my book,” although I think that is what Brooks means it to be. For a man so publicly concerned with “humility,” it is awfully self-flattering.