The State That Liberal Dreams Are Made Of

While states like Georgia and Alabama passed sweeping new restrictions on abortion in recent months, Nevada was one of the few states that took the opposite approach. The Trust Women Act, which Sisolak signed into law last week, repealed the state’s moribund laws that imposed criminal penalties on doctors who provide abortions. It also repealed provisions that required doctors to inquire about a woman’s age and marital status and describe the “emotional implications” of the procedure to her before it would be performed.

In some ways, this wasn’t surprising. Nevadans already voted to entrench a women’s right to obtain the procedure in a 1990 ballot initiative, meaning that abortion would still be legal in the state even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Those provisions, combined with the state’s libertarian bent on social issues, have largely silenced the issue in state politics. Adam Laxalt, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018, filed anti-abortion briefs in federal court during his tenure as the state’s attorney general, but his campaign claimed he had “zero interest” in revisiting the 1990 referendum if he were elected governor.

On gun control, Sisolak is expected to sign the legislature’s “red flag” bill, which would expand the courts’ authority to seize a person’s firearms if they’re found to be a danger to themselves or others. Looming over the contentious debate are memories of the mass shooting in Las Vegas almost two years ago, where a gunman firing from a hotel window murdered 57 people at an outdoor concert and wounded almost 900 others. State lawmakers also strengthened the state’s background-check system, implementing a ballot initiative that had been passed by Nevada voters in 2016 but went unenforced during Laxalt’s tenure as attorney general.