The State That Liberal Dreams Are Made Of

In some ways, this wasn’t surprising. Nevadans already voted to entrench a women’s right to obtain the procedure in a 1990 ballot initiative, meaning that abortion would still be legal in the state even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Those provisions, combined with the state’s libertarian bent on social issues, have largely silenced the issue in state politics. Adam Laxalt, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2018, filed anti-abortion briefs in federal court during his tenure as the state’s attorney general, but his campaign claimed he had “zero interest” in revisiting the 1990 referendum if he were elected governor.

On gun control, Sisolak is expected to sign the legislature’s “red flag” bill, which would expand the courts’ authority to seize a person’s firearms if they’re found to be a danger to themselves or others. Looming over the contentious debate are memories of the mass shooting in Las Vegas almost two years ago, where a gunman firing from a hotel window murdered 57 people at an outdoor concert and wounded almost 900 others. State lawmakers also strengthened the state’s background-check system, implementing a ballot initiative that had been passed by Nevada voters in 2016 but went unenforced during Laxalt’s tenure as attorney general.

Lawmakers also passed a measure to phase out the state’s use of private prisons by 2022. Previous versions of the legislation attracted Democratic support, but were watered down and scrapped amid resistance from state corrections officers and a veto by Republican Governor Brian Sandoval. Supporters said it would make Nevada the fourth state to forbid the practice. Though private prisons house a small portion of American prisoners compared to state-run facilities, the industry is widely criticized as a contributor to mass incarceration.

Nevada became the fourth state to abolish what’s known as the “gay panic” defense, drawing upon a proposal by high-school students in the state’s youth legislature program. Under the new law, criminal defendants can’t use a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a defense to mitigate their culpability during trial. The measure is a response to cases where defendants received lighter sentences or lesser charges because they blamed their crimes on the discovery that a victim was gay or transgender.

The state legislature took aim at other problems with the criminal-justice system. The Nevada Second Chance Act will allow Nevadans to seal criminal records for most offenses if they are later decriminalized, a change largely aimed at hiding marijuana-related convictions from potential employers after the state legalized possession in 2016. Another bill signed into law removes the statute of limitations for sexual assault if DNA evidence is collected. A long-overdue measure currently awaiting the governor’s signature will compensate people who are wrongfully convicted.

The session wasn’t without disappointment for progressives. Lawmakers approved a bill giving collective-bargaining rights to state employees for the first time, but only after adding an amendment that gives the governor the final say on wages and benefits. Law-enforcement groups persuaded legislators to water down an ambitious criminal-justice reform package before sending it to Sisolek’s desk. Efforts to reform the state’s bail industry floundered after stiff resistance from the bail-bond industry. And a bill that would have abolished the death penalty failed to get a committee hearing.

Even still, Democrats racked up a healthy set of reforms in a state accustomed to long stretches of conservative rule. Nevada isn’t quite a solid-blue state yet, and deeper changes may have eluded Democratic lawmakers for now. But their victories still offer a blueprint for what’s possible to progressives in other purple states—and a reminder of what hasn’t yet been accomplished in some blue states that are still behind the curve.