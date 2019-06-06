The All-Out Offensive

The beachhead in Normandy must be relieved by new offensive operations, by new sectors of invasion. In the West, too, there will be a “war of many fronts,” that is to say in the space between the Bay of Biscay and the Danish coasts, many battle sectors must be combined, each supporting and strengthening the others. It is necessary both to tie up and to disperse German reserves in the West by simultaneous blows. The invasion can succeed only as an all-out offensive, In the West, concentration of power is possible only through battle, for there the deployment of forces requires the extension of front lines and the establishing of new sectors.

The “war on many fronts” in the West may become a military reality in the sense that the Allied High Command will have to coordinate many disconnected sectors into one major action. But the Western front will profit especially from the great all-European strategy of war on many fronts. The Italian campaign and the battle of Normandy are only a prelude to the Battle of Europe which will develop this summer. At mid-June no more than perhaps 1o percent of those forces which will enter into action in the East, West and South this summer have as yet participated in actual fighting. The greatest relief and support to the Western front will be brought by the coming Red Army offensive; and conversely the Russian offensive will now, for the first time, be furthered by the genuine, the big second front.

The first week of the invasion has already refuted two main German strategic ideas: that of protracted war and that of the impenetrability of German defense. With the start of total war against Germany, with an offensive in the West which can only be an all-out offensive, the pace of the war has changed. Hitler cannot prolong the war at his will. In this phase of the fighting, protracted war is a German conception and a German hope. Our principles now are dynamic war, war of movement, quick victory. On the other hand, the breaching of the Atlantic wall is the symbolic blow against the conception of the German absolute defense, committed to hold at any price the outer border of Europe. The German High Command has no strategic variation in store to fight against deep Anglo-American-Russian penetrations into Europe.