Bernie’s Red Vermont

That is not to say that Bookchin’s political vision died somewhere in Burlington in the 1990s. While Sanders was serving in Congress, Bookchin’s work made its way to the Turkish jail cell of Kurdistan Workers’ Party leader Abdullah Öcalan, eventually leading the party to explicitly model itself on Bookchin’s ideas. Öcalan, previously a Marxist-Leninist militant, now describes his political beliefs as “Democratic Confederalism.” Today, the area of northern Syria under Kurdish control is governed along Democratic Confederalist lines, based on Öcalan’s interpretation of Bookchin. The region is also home to some of the fiercest and most loyal fighters against ISIS in Syria. If Sanders were to win the presidency in 2020, some 40 years after Bookchin’s anarchists helped him win the Burlington mayoralty, it would be a great twist of fate that their two “people’s republics” would be allies once again.

When Sanders burst onto the national stage in 2015, mainstream liberals didn’t quite know what to do with him. Hillary Clinton and her supporters could not simply portray him as a radical ideologue with foolhardy plans that could never be implemented—as Sanders likes to point out, many of his policy proposals poll quite well. So he wasn’t just hopelessly left-wing, Clinton and her allies contended, he also was hopelessly out of date with how Democrats talk and think about race and gender. He was, at best, tone-deaf to the specific grievances and issues faced by people of color and women and, at worst, actively hostile to any form of politics that wasn’t his type of class-based, “bread and butter” progressivism.

Clinton assailed Sanders as a “single issue” candidate, while she was “the only candidate who’ll take on every barrier to progress.” Or as she put it in a remark that best sums up how the longtime triangulator positioned herself on both the right and left of Sanders: “If we broke up the big banks tomorrow ... would that end racism?” The political figure most associated with Democratic moderation in pursuit of electoral success (besides her husband) was now both the liberal establishment and Bookchin, with Sanders caught in the middle, hammering away at inequality and universal health care. For the first time in nearly 30 years, he lost.