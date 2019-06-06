Is There a Right Way to Cover the Trump White House?

What is regarded as truth—as opposed to what is true—is what Wolff is really interested in. Siege is notable less for its analysis of Trump than for the sheer number of gossipy anecdotes it contains, ranging from the plausible to the dubious. We watch as Trump brags about sexual encounters, demeans women around him, uses anti-semitic slurs, and mocks his children’s intelligence. We’re told that George and Kellyanne Conway are engaged in a choreographed duet aimed at preserving their post-Trump reputations; that the president is telling confidantes that he is “banging” a “young White House aide” and that he received a “blowjob” from former UN Secretary Nikki Haley. That Mohammed bin Salman is believed to be a cocaine addict; that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is trying to block Trump from running for a second-term, and that McConnell wants Haley to take his place. Some of it is more newsworthy, but of questionable veracity: Wolff claims that Mueller drafted an indictment of Trump but chickened out. (The office of the special counsel denies there is a draft indictment; Wolff has, in recent interviews, revised his assessment of the documents he saw.)



Which brings us back to Wolff’s binary. His claim that institutional journalists are inherently compromised is a typically self-righteous, if intriguing, response. In Wolff’s mind, journalists who cover the administration on a daily basis for newspapers and magazines are constantly forced to compromise with their subjects. (Wolff calls it “negotiated truth.”) Their publications have an existential need for access that must be preserved. As a result, there is a perverse incentive to hold back in the reporting, to dole out praise, and to work with the powerful to craft narratives that are mutually advantageous.



Wolff’s argument is that he is doing something better. He doesn’t care about institutions. He can burn any bridge he wants. He doesn’t need multiple sources to confirm information, and he doesn’t have to ask those implicated for comment; all that matters to him is if the information he hears from a source sounds credible. (There is an old journalistic adage that some stories are “too good to check.”) This allows him to report details that Haberman won’t. Wolff is arguing that this is a superior approach in part because he doesn’t give a damn about anyone’s feelings, not his sources nor his subjects. “When I know something is true, I don’t have to go back and establish some kind of middle ground with whoever I’m writing about, which will allow me at some point to go back to them,” he told Grynbaum.