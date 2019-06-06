Is There a Right Way to Cover the Trump White House?

Though he has been long derided by some in the media for his approach, which can blend gossip with more readily verifiable facts, Fire and Fury became a sensation in part because Wolff vouched for its veracity. Having written a series of slavish articles attacking the media’s coverage of Trump, Wolff was given unfettered access to the White House. He would sit all day, becoming almost a piece of furniture, and simply record what he saw. He used the access reporters arsenal of tricks to open the doors of the White House—and then bombed every bridge as he burned it.



That narrative that Wolff was an impartial observer of the White House’s daily tumult, of course, wasn’t quite true. Though it had the ring of truth—most stories about Trump’s petulance and incompetence do—Fire and Fury was also littered with gossip, rumor, and errors. But the access he was given provided crucial armor to criticisms of Wolff’s reporting methods. Siege has no such shield. Wolff’s access was severely limited after the fallout from Fire and Fury. He hasn’t spent any time in the White House since 2017; he did not even bother to request an interview with Trump, despite the fact that Siege contains a number of bombshell accusations. Instead, Wolff relies on the same approach that he did in Fire and Fury, just at considerable distance. His sources largely are, like him, White House exiles. Through their words, we get the latest portrait of an increasingly erratic president, increasingly hemmed in on all sides.



Wolff, aided by conversations with Steve Bannon, is sometimes a skilled analyst of Trump’s behavior. Here he is, for instance, writing about how the president’s complete disregard for the truth acted as a perverse source of strength:

Politicians and businesspeople dissemble and misrepresent and spin and prevaricate and mask the truth, but they prefer to avoid out-and-out lying. They have some shame, or at least a fear of getting caught. But lying willfully, adamantly, without distress or regret, and with absolute disregard of consequences can be a bulwark if not a fail-safe defense. It turns out that somebody always believes you. Fooling some of the people all of the time defined Trump’s hardcore base.

But Wolff, despite his honeybadger-don’t-care swagger, also has a penchant for laziness. For instance, he credulously accepts Bannon’s self portrait as a puppetmaster of the global right and, most absurdly, a plausible presidential candidate. In other areas, Siege parrots dumb political narratives. On the migrant caravan, he writes “You could believe the Trump version of the story: an invasion was headed this way, gaining strength and violent passion as it progressed, and it was supported by insidious forces such as George Soros. Or you could see Trump as a desperate propagandizer with, even for him, a shamelessly flimsy story, one that was transparent in its efforts to manipulate the dangerous and toxic emotions of people inclined to regard it as true.”



What is regarded as truth—as opposed to what is true—is what Wolff is really interested in. Siege is notable less for its analysis of Trump than for the sheer number of gossipy anecdotes it contains, ranging from the plausible to the dubious. We watch as Trump brags about sexual encounters, demeans women around him, uses anti-semitic slurs, and mocks his children’s intelligence. We’re told that George and Kellyanne Conway are engaged in a choreographed duet aimed at preserving their post-Trump reputations; that the president is telling confidantes that he is “banging” a “young White House aide” and that he received a “blowjob” from former UN Secretary Nikki Haley. That Mohammed bin Salman is believed to be a cocaine addict; that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is trying to block Trump from running for a second-term, and that McConnell wants Haley to take his place. Some of it is more newsworthy, but of questionable veracity: Wolff claims that Mueller drafted an indictment of Trump but chickened out. (The office of the special counsel denies there is a draft indictment; Wolff has, in recent interviews, revised his assessment of the documents he saw.)

