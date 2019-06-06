Australia’s Media Raids and the Decline of Press Freedom Worldwide

It troubles Sarah Repucci, who studies democracy and human rights at Freedom House. “I think that any raid on a journalist’s office is an attack on the ability of the journalist to get independent information out to the population,” she said. She framed the raids in the context of a broader global rollback on press freedom, one that’s gathered strength with the proliferation of right-wing populism in recent years, as Freedom House detailed in a report published on Wednesday (with the ominous title, “A Downward Spiral”).

Quasi-authoritarian populist figures like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have used less overt tactics to undermine independent media outlets than outright dictators, albeit to the same effect. “We’ve been seeing press freedom decline over the last decade, so this isn’t new,” Repucci said. “What is new and a serious concern is that we’re seeing more and more democracies pushing down on press freedoms at home, and if democracies aren’t upholding press freedoms, then we can’t expect dictators to do so either.”

Australian government officials, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, claimed on Wednesday that they did not know about the raids in advance. Dutton nonetheless praised law-enforcement officials for carrying them out and downplayed the threat to press freedom that they represented. “The AFP have an important job to undertake and it is entirely appropriate they conduct their investigations independently and, in fact, it is their statutory obligation,” he told reporters.



In theory, Australia is a democratic country. It has free elections, an independent judiciary, and civilian control of the military. When it comes to press freedom, however, Australia is a dismal backwater. It’s a country where, for example, journalists face substantial fines for covering the verdict of a major criminal trial: More than 30 reporters and news outlets are facing contempt hearings for allegedly reporting on Cardinal George Pell’s conviction on child sexual-abuse charges last December. Pell was the highest-ranking Catholic prelate to ever face charges for abusing children. His trial was a matter of immense public interest. But the presiding judge ordered journalists not to report his conviction out of fear of tainting the jury pool for a future Pell trial, even though every Aussie with Internet access knew the outcome. The journalists stand accused of helping foreign news outlets publish the verdict.

As I noted earlier this year, backbreaking deference to the privacy and reputations of powerful Australians is a hallmark of the country’s approach to press freedom. Earlier this year, actor Geoffrey Rush won a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the Telegraph, under Australia’s notoriously strict libel laws. The newspaper published multiple articles in 2017 while the #MeToo movement gathered steam that alleged Rush had sexually harassed an unnamed co-star during a King Lear production in Sydney two years earlier. Even though actress Eryn Jean Norvill came forward to testify during the trial about her experiences, the judge rejected the Telegraph’s truth defense and ruled in favor of Rush, describing the reports as journalism “of the very worst kind.”