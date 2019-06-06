The College Board Hopes to Profit from “Adversity”

But in this broader moment of reckoning with the complexity of national myths, the narrative of the SAT and its parent company, the College Board, deserves scrutiny. It is not that we need to “admit that learning is often painful,” as Coleman asserts in a recent Atlantic piece that reads more like an advertisement than an “Ideas” column. Nor is it that “a real love of ideas” only comes through “practice”—an interesting plea from the head of a company with a big stake in testing and test prep.

The devaluation of nuanced, socially conscious thinking about power and its effects contradicts the spirit of the very passage from Notes on the State of Virginia Coleman echoed. Jefferson’s express purpose in developing plans for education was “rendering the people the safe, as they are the ultimate, guardians of their own liberty.” He gave history pride of place in the curriculum because, “History by apprising them of the past will enable them to judge of the future; it will avail them of the experience of other times and other nations; it will qualify them as judges of the actions and designs of men; it will enable them to know ambition under every disguise it may assume; and knowing it, to defeat its views.” In other words, Jefferson wanted students to recognize what is now a cliché—history doesn’t repeat, but it does rhyme.

Jefferson’s system of education was grounded in the liberal arts because he saw sensitivity to power structures as a civic responsibility. In today’s context, taking a humanistic view of American education reveals the cultural implications of the adversity score: Quantifying students’ pain and their relationships to their environments is flip, condescending, and potentially dangerous. As an attempt on the part of the College Board to recover from recent admissions scandals, it is dystopian and reckless in its overreach.

The framers left education out of the federal Constitution so that states could control its development, not so that a business could fill the void at the national level. Why should the College Board arbitrate and standardize the relative impact of social and environmental factors on students’ potential? The impulse to validate affirmative action is good, but the Board is not a government agency. Allowing it to further consolidate power and money is disturbing because the access to education the company controls will likely shape the future of American life. Yes, leaving education up to states and local school boards carries its own dangers, but outsourcing authority to a private concern—something too many educators and institutions at all levels are already doing—is hardly the remedy.

The educational and political frameworks in this country are codependent. Educators leave impressions on students about the nature of authority and empowerment, their places in communities, and the value of subjective experience. By positioning itself as a powerful intermediary between the realms of education and government, the College Board has too much control over how the one translates into the other. The company’s reach is vast. The SAT isn’t the only flawed educational instrument it produces. For example, rapidly expanding Advanced Placement tests and their attendant courses, both of dubious quality (a recent course guide for the AP English exam included numerous typos and syntactical errors), are more likely evidence of the company’s commitment to increased revenue, rather than “equity.”