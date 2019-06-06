Making Sense of Bernie’s Sandinista Sympathies

It’s important to evaluate Sanders’s support for Ortega in the context of the 1980s, as well. Ortega’s regime today is certainly dictatorial and deplorable. But was that an accurate characterization at the time? The Sandinistas, after all, led the overthrow of a 43-year dictatorship. Most Nicaraguans at that point, including Sandinistas, wanted the new society to be free. During the mid 1980s I was doing dissertation historical research in the northwestern region of Chinandega, Nicaragua. I spent most of my time interviewing peasants in relatively remote areas and to get to their homes I often traveled on crowded buses also carrying off-duty police and soldiers. I can remember on several occasions hearing passengers casually curse the Sandinista government right in front of a policeman or a soldier. Neither the state agents nor the passengers ever showed the slightest concern. This bore little resemblance to the Reagan administration and media portrayal of a totalitarian society—although, to be sure, there were numerous examples of arbitrary repression in the war zones of Central and the Atlantic Coast regions of Nicaragua.

The U.S. media during the 1980s was mainly interested in Nicaragua within a Cold War frame. I recall a conversation in 1983 with a brilliant and creative former classmate of mine who was reporting for a major American daily. She, or possibly her editor, seemed only interested in a putative shipment of Soviet fighter jets rather than the major social transformation taking place in the western countryside. Under the Sandinista government in this period, many peasants participated actively in grassroots organizations that were rooted in decades of peasant and rural worker mobilizations in demand of land and living wages. Their antagonists, the agrarian elite, had depended for decades on the repressive force of the U.S.-equipped National Guard, intended as a bulwark against communism. “Before, the rich ruled and we had to obey,” one peasant told me. “Now it’s our turn to speak and that’s why they’re so pissed off.”* Along with the legacy of their defeat of Somoza’s National Guard in 1979, the Sandinistas presided over striking improvements in health and education during the early years of the revolution. By 1981, the illiteracy rate had dropped from over 50 percent to under 15 percent. By 1986, the infant mortality had dropped from 120 per 1,000 live births to 65. Such testimonials and figures usually did not make it into the news in the U.S.

The Sandinista Revolution was highly contradictory, at once emancipatory and repressive. In addition to stimulating positive reforms and social mobilization, the Sandinistas also instituted some truly misguided policies, such as mandating that all peasants sell their produce to a state distribution agency. Similarly, they often created state collective farms despite peasant desires for individual plots. But the revolutionary government did respond to popular protest, too, eliminating the distribution center and, by 1985, distributing significant portions of state-owned property to peasants. Such responses did not fit into the U.S. narrative about a “communist dictatorship.”