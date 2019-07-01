Even as harassers begin to get their overdue comeuppance, environments that have housed them go eerily unscathed. You receive a mass email from the London high school you attended, inviting you to participate in an “exciting” #MeToo-themed drama project. Representatives of the school will come to your house, the email promises, to collect any stories of workplace assault or harassment you may have and recycle them into a play that will be taken to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. You (and others, it soon becomes clear) write back to note that, leaving aside their unseemly eagerness to suck people’s traumatic tales into a triumphal feminist vanity project, school administrators appear to have missed the point of #MeToo: that abuse is ubiquitous. Those who attended the school knew of teachers there who groomed and slept with underage students without consequence. Even without such knowledge, the instigators of the drama project should have been able to work out that this was a statistical likelihood. Assault and harassment, you point out in your email, are endemic in places where there are dramatic imbalances of power, like schools—and when they happen, such institutions usually act to protect their own reputations first, by suppressing the reasons for a teacher’s departure, say, thereby leaving said teacher free to repeat the performance elsewhere. Part of what allows abuse to continue is the ease of seeing it as someone else’s problem, someone else’s fault—perhaps that of the vaguely villainous men in some unnamed workplace. You emphasize that the school’s self-congratulatory assumption that the bad guys are always elsewhere, and we would never tolerate this sort of thing, probably makes it still harder for those harmed to come forward. You skewer the institution’s prurience and smugness, its failure to engage in any self-reflection.

Simultaneously, you notice what a relief it is to give the school, which you always hated, a kicking. Not just a relief, a thrill. Administrators soon withdraw the project in confusion. Before long, embarrassing allegations of abuse, more than one involving a current member of staff, hit the papers. It feels good to be in the right. Not for the first time, a gap opens up between much of what you’re thinking and what you feel able to say in public. You think of ways you’ve been complicit with harmful dynamics at work and elsewhere. You feel guilty about unfair advantages you’ve enjoyed, about things you haven’t stood up to and for. Part of you fantasizes about slipping into that gap—between the false, righteous public self and the inner chaos of shame, cowardice, bad faith—and vanishing altogether. For a moment you envy the canceled men—might it in fact be possible for people to just evaporate?

When it first appears in a New Yorker article, Asia Argento’s story about her experience with Harvey Weinstein elicits in you both intense relief and intense discomfort. It still feels rare to hear a named person make a complaint that contains so many self-incriminating complications, that sounds as confusing and un-litigable as the things that happen to you and the people you know in real life. Ambushed and sexually assaulted by Weinstein early in her career, Argento blames herself for not fighting back harder. Over time, she compounds the error by remaining on good terms with him, benefiting professionally from their association, and having consensual sex with him, though she also fictionalizes the incident in a movie in which her character has the more appropriate reaction. When you are assaulted, you don’t respond correctly, and you blame yourself for not responding correctly. You are aware that your assaulter has in some sense targeted you as a good bet to do this to, and you are aware that—by not reporting him, by being nice to him afterward—you are confirming his assessment. Reading Argento’s account, you understand better some things that have happened to you in the past. If catharsis has an opposite, that’s what this feeling is. A male friend suggests there ought to be an #EtTu movement. You, however, are your own Brutus.