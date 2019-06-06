If Trump Belongs in Jail, Democrats Should Impeach Him

Pelosi is one of a dwindling number of Democrats who refuses to acknowledge this reality. But her line of reasoning doesn’t track—particularly now that she has stated that Trump should be jailed.

Pelosi is acknowledging that the president has committed prosecutable crimes. If he has (and he has!), then Democrats have a constitutional responsibility to begin impeachment proceedings. Robert Mueller has strongly hinted that, given the evidence of criminal wrongdoing he and his team uncovered, it is Congress’s job to hold the president accountable. Trump absolutely should face further consequences when he leaves office, but first, it’s on the House Democrats to start the accountability process the Constitution requires.

Pelosi has argued in the past that impeachment is a bad option for Democrats because it would be interpreted by the public as being politically motivated. But it is increasingly clear that it is Pelosi, and not pro-impeachment Democrats, who is playing politics. The Speaker justifies her refusal to officially open an impeachment inquiry—or, for that matter, to significantly ramp up pressure on the administration to cooperate with House investigators—by creating space for the tired, conventional wisdom that any hint of impeachment will galvanize Republicans and harm Democrats’ election chances in 2020.



As many have argued, there is simply no way to know that. If anything, impeachment would allow Democrats to make the case that the president has broken the law and that his administration is corrupt; focusing on these issues would almost certainly move public opinion from where it is now. (That point is actually one with historical evidence. In July 1973, public support for impeachment of President Richard Nixon was at 19 percent. By the time Nixon left office in August 1974, nearly 60 percent approved not only of impeachment, but of removing the president from office. Polling data from the period, moreover, suggests that something similar could happen today.)

Which leads us to another error—this one unforced. Pelosi believes that the Democrats currently hold a strong hand and that the president will be easily defeated in next year’s election. This is probably correct, given his consistently low approval ratings and the likelihood of an economic slowdown in the next eighteen months—but Trump’s defeat is far from a sure thing. We do not know what will happen between now and November 3, 2020; we don’t even know who the Democratic candidate will be! At the very least, it’s likely that the president will have at least as strong a chance of reelection as he did of being elected in 2016—about 30 percent.

