An Economy in Waiting

Nor does the wonkiness quotient diminish as one examines the operational history of the ESOP movement. ESOPs came into being in the 1970s, when an iconoclastic lawyer named Louis Kelso persuaded a powerful Democratic senator, Russell Long of Louisiana, to write them into law. Legally, they are trusts subject to regulation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the legislation that governs retirement plans. (ERISA rules distinctly tend toward the more baroque end of the oversight world, which is how the program got tagged with the mock title “Every Rotten Idea Since Adam” among D.C. economics hands.) Still, the basic incentive structure is sound: Company owners who sell to an ESOP get certain tax advantages. The Department of Labor watches the transactions to make sure they’re on the up-and-up. Of course, it’s a safe bet that our Trump-deranged news ecosystem would likely find ESOP plans hard to translate into sound bites. The core proposals aimed at spreading employee ownership—government-guaranteed loans for ESOP sales, for example, or incentives for corporations that are divesting divisions to sell to an ESOP—wouldn’t generate a lot of headlines.

Employee ownership is a bold suite of ideas, not unlike the Green New Deal—one that’s capable of transforming the U.S. economy.

But employee ownership is much more than a gnat-straining set of regulatory proposals; it is, indeed, a bold suite of reforms not unlike the Green New Deal—one that’s capable of transforming the U.S. economy. Just imagine that crusading ESOP candidate putting a simple pair of questions to the electorate: What if you had an ownership stake in the company you work for? What if it didn’t cost you anything?

Said candidate could then spell out why such an arrangement is not, in fact, too good to be true—how, if anything, it’s a social-democratic version of the sort of debt-engineered business financing that already drives much of the American investment economy. When a company owner sells to an ESOP, the transaction is usually a kind of leveraged buyout. The shares are typically paid for with borrowed money; the loan is repaid from the company’s pretax earnings, not from employee contributions. What employee wouldn’t want that kind of ownership stake? Right now, an estimated 9 percent of the workforce own stock in their employer through an ESOP. If that share increased to 30 percent or more, many more people would have the economic cushion—and the prospect of a comfortable retirement—that they now lack. And today’s ridiculously unequal distribution of wealth would begin to shift—modestly at first but at a greatly accelerated pace over time.