An Economy in Waiting

Employee ownership is a bold suite of ideas, not unlike the Green New Deal—one that’s capable of transforming the U.S. economy.

But employee ownership is much more than a gnat-straining set of regulatory proposals; it is, indeed, a bold suite of reforms not unlike the Green New Deal—one that’s capable of transforming the U.S. economy. Just imagine that crusading ESOP candidate putting a simple pair of questions to the electorate: What if you had an ownership stake in the company you work for? What if it didn’t cost you anything?

Said candidate could then spell out why such an arrangement is not, in fact, too good to be true—how, if anything, it’s a social-democratic version of the sort of debt-engineered business financing that already drives much of the American investment economy. When a company owner sells to an ESOP, the transaction is usually a kind of leveraged buyout. The shares are typically paid for with borrowed money; the loan is repaid from the company’s pretax earnings, not from employee contributions. What employee wouldn’t want that kind of ownership stake? Right now, an estimated 9 percent of the workforce own stock in their employer through an ESOP. If that share increased to 30 percent or more, many more people would have the economic cushion—and the prospect of a comfortable retirement—that they now lack. And today’s ridiculously unequal distribution of wealth would begin to shift—modestly at first but at a greatly accelerated pace over time.

There are, moreover, strong pragmatic and tactical advantages to embracing the ESOP economy in waiting. Going back to the great populist-labor upheavals of the Gilded Age and beyond, wealth redistribution proposals have long propelled economic reform movements on the left. But such plans suffer from a fundamental flaw: The more ambitious they are, the more opposition they generate. That’s why it’s hard to imagine any of the candidates’ current ideas successfully making their way through Congress. Changing ownership, by contrast, is a sort of pre-distribution. It alters the distribution of wealth and income in the marketplace, without any further intervention by government. It is purely voluntary. It can boost wages, provide an economic cushion, and allow everyday employees to build comfortable nest eggs. Of course, it does nothing for people who don’t have a job. So it’s important for advocates to stress that ESOPs are a complement to redistributionist programs, not a replacement for them.

A big part of any new policy initiative is anticipating the backlash it will provoke. For instance, it’s a safe bet that ESOPs will draw derision from some right-wing skeptics as an impractical and utopian reform—and Exhibit A in that case will likely be the 2002 bankruptcy of United Airlines, which had been majority-owned by its employees. And it’s true that in the 40-plus years of ESOPs, there have been a few spectacular failures, United among them. (It’s also true that there have been far greater bloodlettings in the workforce under the watch of private equity takeovers, hedge-fund boondoggles, and all manner of mergers and acquisitions under the prevailing ownership regime, but that’s a whole other article, for another time.)

So let’s look a bit closer at the United collapse. The airline was owned by (some of) its employees from 1994 until its bankruptcy in 2002. But its ESOP was poorly conceived from the start. One of the company’s three unions declined to participate. Employees had to trade wage concessions for stock—nearly always a bad idea, because workers who are suddenly taking home smaller paychecks are prone to conclude from the very beginning that this ownership stuff is a scam. After only a few years, writes Christopher Mackin, a consultant who worked with United at the time, “employee ownership had become an empty slogan at United with little if any policy substance to back it up.”

Funny thing, though—many other airlines wound up in bankruptcy, too. Nobody concluded from that experience that investor ownership doesn’t work. Employee-owned companies do fail. But they do so rarely, and at a rate lower than conventionally owned companies.

An allied talking point from the opposition will likely be that ESOPs are too great a risk for workers—that they will compel employees to place all their eggs in one basket, making for greater losses in the event of business failure. But this claim, like the scaremongering around the 2002 United bankruptcy, is simply a canard. Tell me: Which of two companies would you rather work for, assuming that the job and the pay are the same? One is owned by a family or by public investors. It may or may not offer a 401(k) retirement plan. (About one-third of U.S. workers have no access to a retirement plan, and some who do have access don’t participate.) If it goes bankrupt or is sold to a competitor, you’re apt to lose your job. The other company is owned by an ESOP. You accrue stock in the company over time—probably quite a lot of it—at no cost to you. (Department of Labor filings indicate that employee-owned companies contribute 50 to 100 percent more to their ESOPs each year than non-ESOP companies do to 401(k) plans.) You may have a 401(k) as well. (ESOP companies are a bit more likely to offer a secondary retirement plan than other companies are to offer any plan.) If your company goes broke, you may lose your job, and you will probably lose the value of your ESOP shares. If it is sold to a competitor, you will be paid the full value of your shares. So explain to me, please: Which of these is the riskier choice?

ESOPs are also likely to generate objections from the economic left. For example: Left-leaning candidates are rightly cautious about anything that smacks of government subsidies or tax breaks for businesses. And some of the measures that create and support ESOPs, both existing and proposed, do involve tax breaks. But here’s the thing: These tax breaks aid employee owners, not investor owners. They provide an incentive for people to set up ESOPs, and they help employee-owned companies thrive.

Another possible sticking point for the left: Many Republicans like employee ownership; indeed, roughly the same percentage of voters in both parties support it. In today’s hyper-partisan atmosphere, Democrats may worry about an idea that their opponents might support. But this is a feature, not a bug. Even as economic reformers on the left value employee ownership’s spread-the-wealth egalitarianism, conservatives like making more people into capitalists. Most measures to encourage ESOPs have drawn support from both sides of the aisle.

So let’s indulge in a bit of our own utopian fantasy and imagine that our candidate storms to the forefront of the primary scrum by making employee ownership a central issue in his or her campaign. What would it look like?

There’d be that beguiling series of photo ops, sure—organized around visits to employee-owned companies, and to the state-level centers (there are a handful of active ones) that support them. Nearly every economic-policy speech and white paper put forth by this hypothetical candidate would highlight the wealth-redistributing structure of ESOP plans as well as their economic performance (far fewer layoffs, for example). In standard stump speeches, the candidate would repeatedly point to the top-heavy and civically unsustainable ownership structure of the existing investment economy—noting, for example, the fact that the top tenth of Americans control 84 percent of all U.S.-owned stock. The obvious segue would then be the prospering, more egalitarian, and participatory models of employee ownership already on offer. (“Right here in New Hampshire there are thriving companies like Hypertherm, where the employees own the whole business!”) For the wonks, meanwhile, there’d be model legislation to expand and incentivize employee ownership throughout the economy. (Full disclosure: Some of the policy proposals I’ve floated in this thought experiment come from a white paper prepared by an ad hoc collection of activists known as the Lake Quinsigamond Group, of which I am a member.)

The thing about a presidential campaign is that ideas are important, and they generate responses. It would be revealing to see an opponent try to explain why the employee-owned economy in waiting isn’t a good idea. Spelling out an expansive vision for political-economic reform is likewise crucial in the present age of American inequality. And it’s hard to see what an electorate deeply attuned to the injustices of status-quo ownership arrangements would find to fault in a vision of capitalism for people—a system that captures the benefits of free enterprise without so many of the drawbacks. What better time to start mounting this crusade than the present?