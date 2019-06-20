Those of us who grew up in the 1950s retain an enduring image of President Dwight D. Eisenhower as an avuncular old fellow who accomplished little in his two terms, spending most of his time on the golf links. But this vision of Ike comes in for radical revision in Stephen S. Cohen and J. Bradford DeLong’s 2016 book Concrete Economics. According Cohen and DeLong, economists at Berkeley who are among the key sources of the economic development strategy underlying the Green New Deal, the Eisenhower years were perhaps the most economically consequential in modern American history. What’s more, Eisenhower presided over this far-reaching transformation without also creating the sort of extreme economic inequality that attended the great industrial growth spurt of the early twentieth century—or the financialized economic polarization of the present day.

As Cohen and DeLong explain, Eisenhower managed to do all this while governing mostly as a moderate-conservative Republican. But to conserve in the 1950s meant to shore up a social-democratic welfare state: Ike thus consolidated the best aspects the New Deal (such as Social Security and strict regulation of finance) and made “big government” a permanent feature of American life. One immediate result was the creation of the legendary leafy suburban America—thanks to the interlocking subventions of the Interstate Highway System, created under the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, and government-sponsored mortgage financing of single-family homes.

More important, however, virtually all the core technologies that characterize the digital age we live in now—computers, semiconductors, software, fiber optics, artificial intelligence, transistors, satellite technology, packet-switching, and above all the internet—were developed in the postwar R&D laboratories of the federal government. For Cohen and DeLong, the adoption of such breakthroughs by the private sector epitomizes the way capitalist economic development actually operates, as opposed to the fairy-tale idea of the completely free, unregulated market as the sole progenitor of economic innovation.

The first major American statesman to defy Adam Smith’s theory of the “invisible hand” was Alexander Hamilton, who put the federal government in the business of guiding national economic development. Hamilton swiftly implemented a high tariff to protect America’s infant industries, rejecting David Ricardo’s principle of “comparative advantage.”