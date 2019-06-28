Eric Bolling Is Failing Up

In 2007, Eric Bolling was new to Fox News; after a successful run as an oil trader on Wall Street, he had landed a job as a financial analyst on Fox Business. The jauntily named show he hosted, Happy Hour, was a far cry from the incendiary, conservative rabble-rousing for which he’d later become known, but his square jaw and frat boy demeanor endeared him to network higher-ups, and when Happy Hour was canceled in 2010, he secured a slot on the current-affairs show The Five.

Seven years later, Bolling almost lost his position atop the conservative media food chain. In August 2017, The Huffington Post reported that he had sent a picture of his genitalia to multiple colleagues. That could have been the end of his career, but now, having left Fox, Bolling hosts not one but two new news shows for the robustly Trumpian local news empire Sinclair and for Glenn Beck’s online playground of reaction, The Blaze. On these shows, he conducts interviews with such grifters as Roger Stone and, for sport, chases liberal tourists around Washington with his “good friend,” the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In one April episode, Bolling snuck onto the roof of the Capitol, pointed at his designer shoes, and announced his plan to “Make America Gucci Again.”