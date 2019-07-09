The Millennials Arrive at America’s Most Famous Hippie Community

By the 1980s, the Farm’s population had swelled to 1,200 people who lived in communal homes packed with growing families (Gaskin’s wife, Ina May, had launched a renowned midwifery program), but with new mouths to feed, and increasing medical expenses, they fell into debt and nearly lost their land. Gaskin was stripped of power, rules were loosened, and those who wished to stay were told they must find work and contribute to a budget. Hundreds left. Today, only 200 remain.

The United States has a storied history of communal living attempts, from George Ripley’s Brook Farm utopia in the 1840s to Vermont’s back-to-the-land experiments in the 1960s, many of which failed. Today, however, “intentional living” is being reborn. Last year, the health care provider Cigna concluded that loneliness had reached “epidemic levels,” and with the dream of homeownership increasingly out of reach, many young people have sought out new ways to live and work. Co-working spaces like WeWork are booming. Co-housing settlements—which were founded in Scandinavia in the 1970s—are also springing up. (The United States now has around 170 such communities.) All told, the number of ecovillages, co-housing settlements, residential land trusts, communes, and housing cooperatives listed in the Foundation for Intentional Community’s global directory nearly doubled between 2010 and 2016, from 679 to about 1,200.

The Farm still lives on today, in part as a monument to a bygone American era. Many of the original generation of settlers want to see their community continue on as it always has, but the baby boomers who have long run the community are aging out, and a new influx of younger members are questioning some of the old ways. Now, their community stands at a crossroads: Can it live on as a space for fresh ideas, or will it become a retirement village for aging hippies?