The Millennials Arrive at America’s Most Famous Hippie Community

In 2014, Laura Look and her boyfriend, Trevor Eustis, decided to sell their possessions and move into a van they had nicknamed Carlos Vantana. They had planned to roam the country for at least a year. But after less than a week on the road, they took a detour south of Nashville. The couple drove by a brick cottage and a blue swing set with a peace sign on top. Deeper into the forest, they saw a row of buses painted with psychedelic colors. They had stumbled, quite accidentally, into one of America’s most famous hippie enclaves.

The Wall Street Journal once called the Farm “the General Motors of American Communes.” Its founder, Stephen Gaskin, was a charismatic creative writing instructor from California who had, while tripping on LSD, developed a philosophy one of his followers described as “Beat Zen and Buddhist economics.” Gaskin believed that America should return to natural living; chemical contraception and abortion, he said, were “damaging to the fabric of society.” In 1971, he and 300 hippies set out from San Francisco in search of a place to form an agrarian commune and “get it on with the dirt.” They eventually settled in central Tennessee. At first, they lived in teepees, Army tents, and the school buses they had driven out from California, avoiding birth control, makeup, coffee, meat, alcohol, violence, and haircutting. Everyone took a formal vow of poverty and forfeited their possessions.

By the 1980s, the Farm’s population had swelled to 1,200 people who lived in communal homes packed with growing families (Gaskin’s wife, Ina May, had launched a renowned midwifery program), but with new mouths to feed, and increasing medical expenses, they fell into debt and nearly lost their land. Gaskin was stripped of power, rules were loosened, and those who wished to stay were told they must find work and contribute to a budget. Hundreds left. Today, only 200 remain.

The United States has a storied history of communal living attempts, from George Ripley’s Brook Farm utopia in the 1840s to Vermont’s back-to-the-land experiments in the 1960s, many of which failed. Today, however, “intentional living” is being reborn. Last year, the health care provider Cigna concluded that loneliness had reached “epidemic levels,” and with the dream of homeownership increasingly out of reach, many young people have sought out new ways to live and work. Co-working spaces like WeWork are booming. Co-housing settlements—which were founded in Scandinavia in the 1970s—are also springing up. (The United States now has around 170 such communities.) All told, the number of ecovillages, co-housing settlements, residential land trusts, communes, and housing cooperatives listed in the Foundation for Intentional Community’s global directory nearly doubled between 2010 and 2016, from 679 to about 1,200.