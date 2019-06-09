Beto’s Bet on Iowa

And farm tours bring with them their own tiny risks. At one point, O’Rourke bent down to pat the head of a black dog, only to be rewarded with a menacing growl and a loud bark.

Later that day at a town meeting in Knoxville, O’Rourke was introduced by Ann Fields, who chairs the Monroe County Democratic Party. Using a line that she innocently lifted from an article in Vox, Fields described the candidate as “a blank slate that is waiting to be filled by our hopes and dreams.”

Even though Fields inadvertently fostered the impression that O’Rourke is a lightweight, some of his answers at that same town meeting displayed far more substance than his toothy image might suggest.

Asked about war powers, for example, Beto launched into a passionate attack on the twenty-first century tradition of endless American wars with scant congressional involvement. “The last time that we lawfully declared war was in World War II,” he said. “We have been passing these authorizations for the use of military force.... When it comes to Congress, we have been at war on autopilot. It was 18 years ago that we debated an authorization that has us in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria and other countries.”

Normally, the lead of this piece would be built around the 15-minute, worldwide exclusive, interview that I conducted with Beto Saturday night in his near-empty campaign headquarters, after the last supporter had gone home. As we sat on facing folding chairs—maintaining the kind of mutual eye contact of 11-year-olds in a staring contest—I tried to gauge the depths of his understanding of what it takes to be a successful Democratic president. This is an especially critical job requirement for any successful candidate following Donald Trump and his determined efforts to poison the well waters of democracy.

The difficulty at this stage of the campaign is to lure candidates away from their stump speech and their talking points that they cling to like a security blanket. With O’Rourke, I confess, I was less than completely successful. And sure enough, I heard many of the same pre-packaged phrases from him on ABC on Sunday morning.

My interview highlighted the degree to which O’Rourke sees himself as a movement politician—not in a Bernie Sanders’ ideological sense but rather in terms of building coalitions. “I want to be that kind of president who goes to the places that have been forgotten or written off, who doesn’t just show up during a campaign year or an election,” he said, in a very faint echo of Bobby Kennedy a half-century ago. “I want to show up once in office to build the constituency and the movement to produce the change that we’re going to need in this country.”

Even though O’Rourke has been tacking left on issues like the death penalty (which he now opposes), he still clings to the belief that forging alliances with Republicans of good will represents good politics rather than heresy. Asked about how this strategy might shape his presidency, O’Rourke said, “It has to be done not just with Democrats, but, where possible, with Republicans. In my six years in the minority, I was able to establish that [there] is a way to work with Republicans to serve the common interest of this country.”

One of the more intriguing aspects of the Democratic race has become the interlinked fortunes of O’Rourke and Buttigieg—the two leading candidates with atypical political résumés. Both O’Rourke (a congressman turned failed Senate candidate) and Buttigieg (the mayor of a city smaller than Cedar Rapids) can be seen as the voice of a coming generation.

But there are also differences beyond whom they are married to. Beto at 46, with tiny flecks of grey in his hair, would be older than both Bill Clinton and John Kennedy when they were inaugurated as president. Buttigieg would be the youngest occupant of the Oval Office in history.

O’Rourke is also running a much more traditional Iowa campaign with a strong presence on the ground, probably only eclipsed by Elizabeth Warren’s efforts. Buttigieg, in contrast, is still being powered by his own charisma and charm. Saturday afternoon, for example, Buttigieg and Kamala Harris were the only major candidates without staffers or volunteers visible at the Story County Democratic picnic in Ames, which attracted 250 likely caucus-goers

Of course, organization alone only helps those candidates with a strong message and support. Beto O’Rourke will never be an Elizabeth Warren running on the heft of detailed policy proposals. But if he finds the right message and tone, he boasts the natural political talents that could allow him to his overcome his now-anemic polling numbers—in Iowa and beyond.