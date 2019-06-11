On the Oratory Trail in Iowa

There were no real winners in Cedar Rapids. Even shooting-star candidates like Pete Buttigieg got more applause when he began speaking than when he finished. Only Elizabeth Warren (with her good-humored passion) and Amy Klobuchar (with her humor) appeared to master the room and its shaky acoustics.

The losers were all the struggling candidates who nurture the belief that one burst of stirring oratory could transform their fortunes. In truth, no rapid plan of action is going to lift any presidential hopeful to the summit of electoral success. The only way to rise above the 1-percenters (the trailing candidates in the polls, not the wealthy targets of Warren’s oratory) is to climb out of the crowded base camp one agonizing step at a time.

When 20 Democrats kick off the debate season in Miami at the end of the month, they may long for the unhurried pace of the Cedar Rapids forum. The details of the two ten-person debates are not yet known—and a respected figure like Montana Governor Steve Bullock appears likely to be pushed off the stage in favor of, gulp, Marianne Williamson. With each Democrat in Miami getting maybe a total of seven or eight minutes of speaking time (after allowing for introductions and questions), candidates will feel lucky each time they can utter a sentence with both a subject and a predicate.