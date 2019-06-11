On the Oratory Trail in Iowa

My introduction to Buttigieg came during a Saturday morning backyard event in a leafy neighborhood near downtown Des Moines. More than any major candidate in the race, his oratorical style is conversational with few obvious flourishes. The power of his messaging instead lies in the shrewdness of his observations.

Standing on an elevated back porch, wearing a pristine white shirt and blue tie, the Indiana mayor declared, “I’m convinced that we’re living in one of those moments that come around only once or twice in a lifetime that really sets the tone for the coming years... I think the dawn of the New Deal was a moment like that. I think the beginning of the Reagan era was a moment like that... But it’s over and we don’t know what will come next.”

Watching the backyard audience as Buttigieg spoke, I felt like I was in the middle of a Frank Capra movie like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington or Meet John Doe. There was a rapt look on faces that I hadn’t seen in politics since—no kidding—Barack Obama spoke at former Senator Tom Harkin’s Iowa Steak Fry in 2006 on the cusp of his presidential campaign.

Booker, by contrast, is like an old-fashioned orator out of the 1960s civil rights movement. Dressed in a black polo shirt and dark jeans, the New Jersey senator spoke Saturday afternoon in Ames at a picnic organized by the Story County Democrats. And the mostly older, virtually all white crowd unconsciously punctuated his passionate remarks with soft murmurs of “yes” and “that’s right” as if they were in a Baptist church.

There was nothing understated in Booker’s voice as he concluded in a near shout, “I am running for president because we need a revival of civic grace. We need a call in our politics for a new era of decency. We need to remind people that patriotism is about love.... When we stand together, when we work together, the demagogues and the hate-mongers will fade. But more importantly, this nation will rise.”

Afterwards, 89-year-old Louise Lex, who still works for the Iowa Department of Public Health, told me, “I actually cried. I was so moved by what he said. He’s struck the most important chord of any campaign.”

Following the Democratic forum in Cedar Rapids, Warren spoke to about 300 Democrats at an early evening backyard house party in a racially mixed working class neighborhood in Waterloo. The atmosphere was festive with free hamburgers and brats cooking on the grill while a volunteer circulated with her own sugar cookies emblazoned with Warren’s signature word, “Persist.”

Warren’s stump speech offers striking juxtapositions—unlike anything I’ve seen in four decades covering politics.

Bernie Sanders might replicate Warren’s anger against America’s stacked-deck economy, with her lines like, “When you’ve got a government that works great for those with money and it’s not working so good for anyone else, that’s corruption pure and simple—and we need to call it out,” she said.

Other politicians like the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan (the Harvard professor who added an academic veneer to the Senate for four terms) could make a speech sound like an Ivy League seminar. Heart-rending personal stories, punctuated with a needed interjection of humor, are standard fare for presidential candidates like Warren with a hardscrabble background. And, of course, since Hillary Clinton’s first presidential race in 2008, a passionate feminist perspective comes with the territory for all Democratic women candidates.

But only Warren seamlessly combines all four aspects of her political persona into a single stump speech. Her political reward Sunday night: More than 150 Democrats lined up for selfies with the candidate in the fading daylight after her speech.

After four days in Iowa, it’s easy to forget that the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination becomes an impersonal fly-over campaign following the South Carolina primary on February 29. A stump speech that works in an Iowa backyard may not translate well to a high-school gym with 2,000 voters—let alone to the living-room wars of a television campaign.

But this halcyon period, before the campaigns become reduced to sound bites, is a great moment for Democratic oratory in the twenty-first century.