Corruption Is the Tie that Binds for Trump-Era Republicans

As Bloomberg’s Jonathan Bernstein perceptively wrote over the weekend, much of this dynamic is explained by Trump’s failure as a chief executive. Many of these decisions—particularly the appointments and the tariffs—appeared to have been largely improvised and were carried out without consultation of relevant leaders and stakeholders.

Similarly, for all Trump’s bluster, those who break from him rarely face consequences for doing so. “Trump has also cultivated a reputation as a paper tiger throughout his presidency,” Bernstein argued. “It’s true that people still talk about the possibility that Trump could turn on Republicans who oppose him and their renominations would suddenly be vulnerable to primary challengers. But in fact, Trump rarely follows up on threats, and his attention to anything is sporadic at best.” There was fear of the bully pulpit at one point, but not any longer.

As Bernstein also noted, we are in something of a Goldilocks period when it comes to members of the incumbent party breaking with the president. With eighteen long months to go until the election, Republicans have little incentive to stay in line—that will change as November 3, 2020 draws nearer. But for the moment they have used this break in the political calendar to punish the president for failing to adequately consult them and, perhaps more importantly, for breaking with them on tariffs. Trump’s trade war with China has been allowed to progress, albeit slowly. But, when tariffs on goods from Mexico produced an outcry from traditional Republican power bases, like the Kochs and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Mitch McConnell and his caucus stepped in on behalf of big business.

But Senate Republicans are more notable for where they haven’t broken with the president. McConnell declared “case closed” on the Mueller report, despite the fact that it revealed over a dozen instances of likely obstruction of justice. There have been no efforts to hold the administration accountable for anything relating to Trump’s conduct in office, really. While House Democrats have a number of targets in their sights, the Senate has acted as a bulwark. There have been no efforts to get to the bottom of the disastrous handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, to investigate how foreign dignitaries are using Trump properties to influence policy, or how members of Trump’s family have used the presidency to enrich themselves. (Monday brought yet another entry in what has become an entire sub-genre of scandal coverage when The Guardian reported that a real estate firm owned by Jared Kushner’s family had received nearly $100 million in foreign funding from an offshore vehicle in the Cayman Islands run by Goldman Sachs.)

This is, to some extent, a reflection of the electoral calculus that has guided the GOP for much of the last two-and-a-half years: Trump must be protected for the sake of the party’s electoral future. But it also reflects the incredible corruption of the Republican Party itself. While there might be growing disagreements on free trade and tariffs, leaders are in lockstep on the idea that it is completely acceptable to use the government for corrupt ends. On Monday, for instance, Politico reported that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has used her office to steer grants to Kentucky, the state represented by her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

