Democrats Are Losing This Made-for-TV Moment

It’s easy to imagine what Democrats hoped would happen when John Dean, perhaps the most recognizable witness from the 1973 Watergate hearings, testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. Squeamish about making the case for impeachment themselves, they expected Dean to make it for them. His very presence, after all, recalled the downfall of President Richard Nixon—an event Dean, then the White House counsel, helped bring about. That’s really all he was there to do: Remind everyone that this is Watergate, Part II. Worse than Watergate, even—a phrase that just happens to be the title of Dean’s book about the previous Republican administration.

Republicans in the House saw through this and spent the lead-up to the hearing whining that Dean was not a “fact witness,” and was merely there to garner cable news coverage. They were right this time, though it hardly mattered, given their party’s own addiction to shameless pandering to the cameras. (The president, it’s worth noting, would spend the following morning live-tweeting Fox News in an attempt to influence coverage.)



The hearing had its moments, of course. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s characteristically fumbling and self-defeating attempt to discredit Dean resulted in the hearing’s only truly viral moment:

But mostly, it was a dud. Cable news lost interest quickly, and instead spent the afternoon with cameras trained not at the Capitol, but at a helicopter crash in midtown Manhattan. Democratic Representative Steve Cohen seemed flustered that the media would shrug at the bit of political theater he had helped orchestrate. “It should have been on MSNBC, it should have been on CNN, it should have been on Fox, and not just on C-SPAN 3,” he told MSNBC’s Ari Melber after the hearing.

