Democrats Are Losing This Made-for-TV Moment

Given party leadership’s insistence that the timing is not right for an actual impeachment inquiry, it also made little sense to call Dean to testify at this particular moment. Without the “I-word” attached, the essential all-caps chyron was missing; it’s no wonder that cable news was itching for something else to cover. But the larger failure was the missed opportunity. Dean’s presence was not part of a larger push to explain the president’s inherent criminality; it was a one-off—something akin to the decade-themed primetime specials aired on CNN.



Instead of focusing on spectacle and symbolism—something they can’t seem to pull off, anyway—Democrats need to concentrate on using their hearings to tell a story. They need to build a case, brick-by-brick, against a president who has engaged in a multitude of deliberate, unethical, illegal acts. There needs to be attention to detail; not just the broad gloss that Dean offered. As any teacher of screenwriting will tell you, Democrats need to show that the president broke the law, not just tell us about it.



Showing this, though, will require seriousness, discipline, and more risk than Democrats appear willing to tolerate right now. Having reached an agreement with the Justice Department, HJC members will get more of the underlying information from the Mueller probe than seemed likely only a week ago. On Tuesday, the House also voted to continue to enforce subpoenas on Barr and Trump’s own John Dean, former counsel Don McGahn—though characteristically, the majority delayed a decision on a harsher measure, a contempt vote.

