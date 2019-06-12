Someone Please Tell Joe Biden That Bipartisanship Is Dead

Every Democratic contender has to answer how they’ll get anything done with Congress so deeply divided along ideological lines, especially given the difficult of winning the Senate in 2020. But of all the answers so far, Biden’s may be the most unrealistic.

When it comes to Donald Trump himself, Biden is relatively unsparing in his criticism. He described the president as an “existential threat” to the United States in an interview this week. When Biden announced his presidential bid this spring, he pointed to Trump’s remark that there were “very fine people” among the white nationalists at Charlottesville as a personal turning point. “With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it,” he said. “And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime.”

When it comes to the political party that keeps Trump in power, however, Biden is far more gracious. It’s become a recurring theme for the former vice president to praise Republicans on the campaign trail. Though he faced criticism for his remark in New Hampshire, he picked up the theme again this week.