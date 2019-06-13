The Sneaky Politics of “Natural Law”

What gives a law its authority? Those adhering to legal positivism would say a law’s authority comes from the socially recognised institutions and processes that shape it. Natural law theory, however, says that the law’s authority is derived from the moral principles it is founded on. If a law is in conflict with morality, that law has no real authority, natural law theory claims.

But given that people disagree about what is morally permissible, who is to decide which moral principles the law should follow? Traditionally, those who espouse the natural law theory of jurisprudence also espouse a natural law theory of morality, which argues that there exist objective moral laws that can be derived by analyzing the universal nature of human beings. By knowing the nature of human beings, we can know what’s good for them; knowing what’s good for them can tell us the morally right way for them to behave. The central question, then, is, “What is human nature?”

One obvious drawback to natural law theory is that it requires legislators to fully comprehend human nature, a topic of considerable philosophical—not to mention sociological, psychological, and medical—disagreement, with many scholars doubting the very existence of a universal human nature. Another, however, lies in the historical origins of natural law theory, which are theological. The medieval Christian theologian Thomas Aquinas believed that the nature of things is revealed by their purpose. The nature of a pen is to write, because that’s its purpose. But what is the purpose of the human being? According to Aquinas, humans could discover their purpose simply by applying their reason. But the answer they would find, he argued, happened to coincide with what God intended that purpose to be. In practice, that meant that Aquinas believed the purpose of humans included procreation, and that sexual acts that did not take place within a context geared towards reproduction were immoral. Natural law is still used today by its proponents as a justification of the view that gay sex is morally wrong, as well as for banning abortion, and even contraception.