Exposé Entertainment Is the Surprise Hit of the Summer

Both “The Day the Music Burned” and Chernobyl start their stories in medias res, before the ignition event—at the UMG vault and at the nuclear power plant, respectively—has become public knowledge. We see events unfold through the eyes of ordinary men who worked at the facilities (ashen-faced nuclear scientists in the case of Chernobyl; Randy Aronson, senior director of vault operations, in the case of the UMG fire). The lens of the narrative then broadens to explain the sequence of small errors that ultimately led to total disaster, pounds home some big points about what mankind needs to do next, then culminates in a second version of the fire story, this time newly privileged by insight. Meanwhile, the everyman hero of the story is brought low, providing emotional stakes. (“It was like those end-of-the-world-type movies,” Aronson told Rosen of the fire. “I felt like my planet had been destroyed.”) The editing, in both cases, is really good.

It’s a pretty perfect shape for a story, which is why cover-up busts are so satisfying to consume. The nuclear disaster at Chernobyl and the fire at the UMG vault were very different events with different levels of traumatic consequence. But their structural resonance sheds light on three aspects of the relationship between narrative and politics today.

First, we consumers of highbrow entertainment are desperate for stories about truth, preferably told by traditional truth-telling institutions like The New York Times or serious British television. The very content of each story vindicates the platform hosting it: By giving Rosen so much space, the Times piece implicitly celebrates investigative journalism, while Chernobyl valorizes the docu-drama that tells the truth about a corrupt government to large numbers of people, who are themselves living under a corrupt government.

Second, the “truths” covered up in each story speak eloquently about the kind of lie we now fear most. Chernobyl shows the destruction wrought when politicians dissolve the boundary between fact (represented by the scientists’ claims) and fiction (represented by Soviet propaganda). The show closes with a quote from Gorbachev’s memoirs noting that Chernobyl was the real cause of the fall of the Soviet Union, thus strongly suggesting not only that the truth will out, but that it will also prevail, ultimately causing regime change.

The Gorbachev quote also contains what we could call a political theory of knowledge: Men originate lies; nature originates truth. This, too, is one of Rosen’s themes. His master tapes serve as a metaphor for all the analog art left behind by the digital age. It isn’t safe, he shows. He drives hard at the material tapes as symbols of our growing disconnect from the physical world.