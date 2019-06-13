Exposé Entertainment Is the Surprise Hit of the Summer

But “The Day the Music Burned” also struck a nerve with its deft and unimpeachable exposure of a conspiracy by a feckless corporate overlord—and outright conspiracies have not enjoyed so much prominence since the days of Watergate at least. For years liberal America has been obsessed with the tantalizing prospect of a white knight laying bare a vile conspiracy by Trump and his Russian admirers to steal the 2016 election, only for Robert Mueller’s report to be subsumed by a seemingly endless palaver over impeachment. Here, in Rosen’s report, was a familiar form of truth. Here was a kind of justice.

A similar dynamic might explain the other hit of the week: HBO’s Chernobyl, the partly fictionalized adaptation of Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s oral history, Voices of Chernobyl. Like “The Day the Music Burned,” Chernobyl has risen like cream for a number of reasons: its close attention to period detail, like clothing and architecture; its strange inversion of history into something like science fiction. But perhaps its real appeal is its implicit offer that, in the words of our conspiracy era’s spiritual predecessor, The X-Files, the truth is out there.

Both “The Day the Music Burned” and Chernobyl start their stories in medias res, before the ignition event—at the UMG vault and at the nuclear power plant, respectively—has become public knowledge. We see events unfold through the eyes of ordinary men who worked at the facilities (ashen-faced nuclear scientists in the case of Chernobyl; Randy Aronson, senior director of vault operations, in the case of the UMG fire). The lens of the narrative then broadens to explain the sequence of small errors that ultimately led to total disaster, pounds home some big points about what mankind needs to do next, then culminates in a second version of the fire story, this time newly privileged by insight. Meanwhile, the everyman hero of the story is brought low, providing emotional stakes. (“It was like those end-of-the-world-type movies,” Aronson told Rosen of the fire. “I felt like my planet had been destroyed.”) The editing, in both cases, is really good.