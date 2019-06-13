The Limits of Outrage Politics

The gilets jaunes began in November of 2018 as a movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed fuel tax. Despite the environmental merits of his measure, the optics for France’s young president were poor. In the prior year, Macron had slashed the nation’s wealth tax and established a flat tax on capital gains, earning him the moniker président des riches. The new fuel tax, which would hit the working class of France’s non-urban areas the hardest, only reinforced this reputation. In response, protesters donned the yellow vests that drivers are required to keep in their cars for emergencies, and set the nation ablaze—sometimes literally.

The first protest, “Acte I,” saw a quarter of a million people take to the streets in two thousand demonstrations throughout the country. Windows were smashed, tires were burned, hundreds were injured, and one was killed. The next Saturday, and for many Saturdays to come, the masses continued to mobilize.

Their motivations and objectives were never particularly clear. Beyond the focal point of the fuel tax, there were significant differences between the protesters and no leadership structure to resolve them. Both hailed by the far-left and featuring many activists on the far-right, the movement briefly appeared to unite the two sides, with 78 percent of the French public saying the protests were “justified.” It didn’t, of course, and it never would.