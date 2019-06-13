The Limits of Outrage Politics

Last Saturday proved to be less of a crescendo and more of a curtain call for France’s gilets jaunes. “Acte XXX,” as organizers called the thirtieth iteration of their protest, made clear that the movement is coming to an end. Few were present in Paris this weekend, and the few who were didn’t seem to know why.

More so than any movement in the twenty-first century, the gilets jaunes embody the problems of outrage politics. For the protesters, grains of truth and reason have been lost in a sea of fear and anger. For their politicians, charting these waters and sailing towards solutions has become impossible, and increasingly pointless: Over time, outrage politics—as seen in the dying moments of the gilets jaunes, the final pitch of Brexit, the hazy memory of Occupy Wall Street—tends to be far more about the outrage than about the politics, until, inevitably, it is about nothing at all.

The Yellow Vests, or gilets jaunes, began in November of 2018 as a movement against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed fuel tax. Despite the environmental merits of his measure, the optics for France’s young president were poor. In the prior year, Macron had slashed the nation’s wealth tax and established a flat tax on capital gains, earning him the moniker président des riches. The new fuel tax, which would hit the working class of France’s non-urban areas the hardest, only reinforced this reputation. In response, protesters donned the yellow vests which drivers are required to keep in their cars for emergencies, and set the nation ablaze—sometimes literally.

The first protest, “Acte I,” saw a quarter of a million people take to the streets in two thousand demonstrations throughout the country. Windows were smashed, tires were burned, hundreds were injured, and one was killed. The next Saturday, and for many Saturdays to come, the masses continued to mobilize.