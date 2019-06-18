The West’s Complicity in Sudan’s Massacres

On June 3, members of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the new name for the Janjaweed militia group that terrorized Darfur, began a brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum, the country’s capital. Demonstrators had staged a sit-in outside of the military’s headquarters: After the peaceful and triumphant removal of thirty-year dictator Bashir, who was accused of genocide, stealing billions of dollars, and torture, the military junta that removed him after popular protests refused to hand over power to civilians. The RSF, presumably prompted by the military to disperse the demonstrators, stormed the site, shooting, terrorizing, and torturing. Rape cases were especially prolific. Women’s underwear were paraded around like trophies; a senior U.N. official estimated to me that there were likely over a thousand cases of sexual violence in the ensuing 72 hours. Bodies were dumped in the Nile River. More than 100 people died, according to Sudanese doctors’ unions, but the true number is likely higher: Hospitals have been targeted by security forces and an internet shutdown has stopped the flow of information.

Abdelgalil is once more tracking body counts. When I spoke with her last Wednesday, she was afraid. The RSF now occupy Khartoum, and their relationship with the regular Sudanese military is not stable. Some members of Sudan’s military and intelligence service view the RSF as an untrained militia under the command of a warlord. Experts fear these military factions could fight and turn Sudan into a new Libya. One senior U.N. official told me Sudan could become the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis, while an activist compared it to a “pre-Rwanda moment.”

Hopes for a civilian government are slipping away in Sudan. It is clear that the RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as “Hemeti,” is positioning himself to become president. The civilians who captured the world’s imagination this past spring find themselves under siege. One civilian negotiator told me last week he was afraid that if civilian leaders did not sign a deal ceding control to military and paramilitary authorities, more atrocities could follow.