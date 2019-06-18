Joe Biden’s Wilted Rose Garden Strategy

By most all accounts, Joe Biden is cruising. Ostensibly the Democratic favorite, he has led—usually by large numbers—in almost every poll since he entered the 2020 race in April. He has seemed to outlast concerns about his age, his long, sketchy political record, and his suitability to lead a changing Democratic Party. Hits from rival Dems have come—he had to swiftly abandon his decades-long support of the discriminatory Hyde Amendment after a nearly universal outcry—but they have not had a significant effect on his candidacy. He has spent much of the early electoral season acting as if he has already won the nomination.

As The New York Times reported on Monday, Biden has spent most of the last several days off the campaign trail, even as his rivals for the nomination—there are twenty-two of them—criss-crossed the early primary states. He has paid lip service to retail politics, but has spent most of his social time courting big money donors on Wall Street. When pressed about his campaign (or lack thereof) he reminds the press that voters care about electability—and, more subtly, that he is considered the most “electable.”



“Who is most likely to be able to beat President Trump?” he asked rhetorically. “Because if that doesn’t happen, nothing changes.”



It is a variation on the age-old Rose Garden strategy. That approach led incumbents to wrap themselves in the trappings of the presidency, reminding voters of the power they held without dirtying their hands on the grubby business of campaigning. Incumbents have used this approach time and time again, from FDR to Barack Obama. (It doesn’t always work, of course—just ask Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, who all unsuccessfully employed it.) The idea is simple: Do everything you can to remind voters that you are in charge and that everyone else is a pretender.

