Joe Biden’s Wilted Rose Garden Strategy

“Who is most likely to be able to beat President Trump?” he asked rhetorically. “Because if that doesn’t happen, nothing changes.”



It is a variation on the age-old Rose Garden strategy. That approach led incumbents to wrap themselves in the trappings of the presidency, reminding voters of the power they held without dirtying their hands on the grubby business of campaigning. Incumbents have used this approach time and time again, from FDR to Barack Obama. (It doesn’t always work, of course—just ask Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush, who all unsuccessfully employed it.) The idea is simple: Do everything you can to remind voters that you are in charge and that everyone else is a pretender.



Biden is up to something similar, barely even paying attention to his rivals, and acting almost as if he’s still vice president. “The more time he’s explaining his record, the more trouble he’s going to get into,” Democratic strategist Jim Hodges told The New York Times. “The more time he’s comparing the Obama-Biden administration to Trump-Pence, the better off he is. That’s a classic strategy.” But Biden, of course, isn’t still vice president—he’s a 76-year-old who has been more or less retired for over two years—and he lacks the bully pulpit that office would afford. Instead, he’s trying a Rose Garden strategy without the Rose Garden.

