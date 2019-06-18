No, the Buttigiegs Are Not Straight

It’s not that these attributes are innately non-queer, as LaFleur seems to imply, but that discrimination long made them appear as such. Queer people once weren’t allowed to blend in. We couldn’t appear normal nearly anywhere in the country, as we were denied access to the rites of a traditional life, such as marriage, children, and socially acceptable couplehood. And while the fight for LGBTQ equality is certainly not yet won, queerness, once forcibly relegated to the realm of counter-culture, has achieved in many ways a promotion to that of the mainstream. The de-ghettoization of queerness is demonstrated both by gay America’s decades-long shedding of its counter-cultural nature in favor of a more assimilationist approach, and Pride Month’s transformation into an extravagantly-corporate affair. Given that even capitalism now affirms the mainstream’s affinity for queerness, it should come as no surprise that certain couples, like the Buttigiegs, feel increasingly entitled to cultural normality.

It’s worth recognizing and celebrating queer people’s increased freedom to assimilate in ways previously unimaginable. Same-sex couples, thanks to the LGBTQ movement’s staggeringly quick bending of the American moral arc, now have an easier path toward starting their own families and comfortably receding into the banality of family life. The U.S. has become more progressive, and more willing to endow its queers with enough tradition for them to secure some American normality. The Buttigiegs’ successful embrace of such tradition does not relegate them to some sphere of heterosexuality; it instead evinces this progress.

The queer liberation movement has long placed a primacy on autonomy, the notion being that queer people have the right to be themselves without fear of discrimination. But LaFleur, by heterosexualizing the Buttigiegs based on their appearance, regressively polices their behavior and infringes on this right. She seems to imply that queerness is irrevocably intertwined with one’s rejection of the mainstream, and that the Buttigiegs are less queer because they’ve refused this rejection. But they, like all other queer people, have the autonomy to present themselves however they see fit—without forfeiting their queerness.

Queer people can now increasingly be in the mainstream, and the Buttigiegs’ demonstration of that reality does not make them less queer. The couple, no matter how privileged, mainstream, or traditional they are, are two gay men presumably having gay sex. There is nothing heterosexual about this situation.

The queer liberation movement has victoriously diversified the ways in which one can be queer. Femininity-embracing drag queen Aquaria, traditionally masculine former NFL player Michael Sam, and presidential candidate Buttigieg can all be affirmatively gay. But there remains no “right way” to be queer: Aquaria is no gayer than Sam, just as the quiet gay boy who plays calmly with dolls is no gayer than his rambunctious gay counterpart who finds more comfort in the throes of chaotic outdoor play. And the Buttigiegs, in embracing a traditionalism queer people were long denied, are no less gay than their counterparts who opt to reject these traditions.