Hulu’s Das Boot Gets Lost at Sea

The show can at times feel similarly unsure of this question when it comes to its gender politics. This version of the Das Boot introduces more female characters into its ensemble, but ultimately only to subject those characters to violence, torture, and rape. Where Buchheim and Petersen took an agnostic, documentary approach to the all-male crews aboard their boats, this new Das Boot frames the U-boat war as a form of toxic masculinity. Not only do the sailors compare their sneak attacks to rape, but they and their superiors also understand brutalizing women while on shore as a natural coefficient of their murderous work at sea. What keeps these men in line, and in their terrifying, dehumanizing little steel bubble, is not slavish adherence to Nazi ideology, but a slavish adherence to a certain idea of masculinity, and the show is keenly attuned to it. To be seen as a hero by other men is more important than one’s own sense of right and wrong. An early scene has a young man who showed cowardice in battle lament the fact that his ship didn’t go down and take him with it—“then I would have died a hero.”

This is a tricky tightrope to walk, insofar as it risks dissolving the specifics of Nazi ideology into a more generalized antiwar message. The show does not close its eyes to just how criminal and barbaric Germany’s wars were. And yet, to some extent, the setting in Western France and the focus on the U-boat war of course sanitize the story to a certain degree. It is impossible to imagine a similar show following a company at the Eastern Front, for instance. Unfortunately, the subtitles at times continue that sanitization. Note to Hulu: when one of the sailors complains about the shoddy work by “Fremdarbeiter,” it isn’t Trumpian talk about “cheap foreign labor”—he is referring to slaves brought to Germany to be worked to death.



Nik Konietzny / Hulu

If anything the show is a little dispiriting in the completeness with which it has absorbed the narrative lingua franca of international prestige TV. Where last year’s Netflix-phenom Babylon Berlin invited international viewers into a complex web of loyalties and alliances, Das Boot uses its focus on toxic masculinity as a way to render its world more transparent than it probably should be. Petersen’s version of Das Boot was punishing in its pacing, Hulu’s version is fleet almost to a fault. Where Petersen’s three-hour epic was itself a U-boat, silent and heavy and claustrophobic for much of its run time, this new version is a torpedo, efficient and relentless. And the show greases that torpedo with the occasional bouts of extreme gore, nudity, and rape.



Petersen’s three-hour epic was itself a U-boat, silent and heavy and claustrophobic for much of its run time.

Also par for the course is the all-enveloping moral ambiguity. Some gray areas are very welcome. But the show seems a little too indiscriminate in daubing everything in shades of grey—that might fly for a tale of meth cooking in Albuquerque, it’s a little strange when most of your protagonists’ job is to sink ships for Hitler. This is where the location-zipping comes back to haunt the show to some extent: After a brief prelude on dry land, Petersen barely left the boat and he could engage with these men’s incomprehensible task on its own terms. By cutting back and forth between them and the port at La Rochelle, this new version of Das Boot asks us to put their mission into context. And that context makes clear: While it’s probably fine to send German actors in Nazi uniforms into the old submarine pens to yell about Hitler and Germany for the camera, you better have a damn good reason for doing it. I’m not sure this version of Das Boot does.