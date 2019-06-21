The Clinton Administration Did Not Fix the Balkans

Twenty years ago, in a feat of unity unparalleled since World War II, key members of NATO led by the U.S. launched a 78-day aerial bombing campaign in what remained of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which had been embroiled in ethnic conflict and seen many of its former republics break away since the beginning of the 1990s. Critics of the bombing still insist NATO inserted itself in a local conflict, without U.N. Security Council approval, siding with the Kosovo Albanians.

But for Kosovo Albanians, who had faced political repression from Serbia throughout most of the 1990s and had virtually no allies throughout the twentieth century, this was the start of the American infatuation. In the leadup to the anniversary this June, archive footage of Kosovar refugees running up to NATO tanks, screaming “Thank you, USA” at the top of their lungs to foreign journalists, singing songs dedicated to Clinton and the country that had brought them peace, aired across all TV channels. In the 1990s, the U.S. president—facing the relentless barrage of the press at home, as a result of the Lewinsky scandal and heightened partisan bickering—had become a symbol of the new age to come, when Kosovar Albanians would finally get the rights they had long yearned for.

Yet postwar reconstruction came slowly to Kosovo. Initially functioning as a U.N. protectorate, the country’s development and democratization lagged. Kosovo remains incapable of overcoming its political problems with Serbia, which insists Kosovo is legally part of its country to this day. Serbia never recognized Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. The Serbian minority in Kosovo also faces challenges toward full integration with the Albanian majority, hampered by inter-ethnic flare-ups, such as the March 2004 clashes that saw Serbian and Albanian civilian casualties and a significant part of the Serbian population leave the country.