Remembering Stonewall as It Actually Was—and a Movement as It Really Is

This is, however, beginning to change. In recent years, more and more scholars and activists have recognized the importance of figures such as Johnson and Rivera, as well as other queer activists, including Donna Personna, Felicia Elizondo, Stormé DeLaverie, and Miss Major Griffin-Gracy. It is this radical re-remembering of history that led New York City to finally start to celebrate some of these leaders in public.

A poster of transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson is unveiled during an event at The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York on May 30, 2019. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

The announcement that the city will spend an estimated $750,000 to construct statues of radical trans women of color is part of the national reckoning with the way we remember the past. The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the recent uptick in white supremacist violence have led dozens of communities to debate what to do with the hundreds (perhaps more than a thousand) Confederate monuments across the country. Dozens have already been toppled or removed in the last couple of years. At the same time, activists have demanded monuments honoring a more diverse array of people. The decision to commemorate Johnson and Rivera in New York should be understood as part of our collective reckoning with who we remember, how we remember them, and why that matters. But the monuments would never have come without years of local organizing and activism, or without this broader, loud, and contentious national conversation.

Why do these statues matter, and why are the debates over them so fraught? The answers to these questions are complex, but one of the most important reasons is that the way we remember the past informs policy and priorities in the present. If we understand history as an inevitable march on the path toward progress, then demands for radical action seem misplaced. But if we understand the past as continuous struggle, then modern activism has a genealogy, and modern organizers have a responsibility to address unfulfilled promises. If we remember the gay rights movement as entirely male, or the women’s liberation movement as entirely white—if we whitewash the past—then it becomes less imperative for those in the present to ensure our movements are equitable and designed to represent those most needing representation. If, on the other hand, we remember past movements as they actually were—as diverse and interconnected, as radical and often led by the most marginalized members of communities—then it becomes vital to again center the needs of those for whom Johnson and Rivera fought. If schoolchildren, commuters, and tourists see trans women of color being celebrated, then perhaps they will begin to consider joining the modern fights against bigoted policy, anti-trans violence, and queer homelessness. More accurate renderings of the past inform the way we act in the future; they inform whose lives we prioritize in the present.