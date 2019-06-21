Joe Biden’s Soft Center

It was, as Politico noted, an ambiguous answer. But it seems to signal a significant change in Biden’s thinking, one that would move him more into the mainstream of Democratic presidential contenders (right now, Biden and Montana Governor Steve Bullock are the only Democratic candidates who support the continued use of the death penalty). The New Hampshire anecdote also just happened to surface (perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not) immediately in the wake of the uproar over Biden’s praise of two segregationist former Senate colleagues.



Biden’s campaign is built, in part, on his well-manicured authenticity. His avuncular persona, the fact that he was for much of his career (by Senate standards) middle-class, even his personal, often creepy interactions with voters are meant to communicate an intimacy and down-to-earth quality that most politicians lack. But when it comes to communicating what he actually believes, Biden often stumbles. His quasi-endorsement of abolishing the death penalty is a case in point: It reads like a politician putting his finger to the wind, trying to guess where public sentiment lies.



The Biden campaign wouldn’t comment on his New Hampshire remark, so it’s not clear if this apparently newfound opposition to the death penalty will make it into his larger campaign platform. But it’s a shift that is reminiscent of his change in attitude on the Hyde Amendment, which blocks government funding for most abortions, earlier in the campaign. That change happened even more abruptly. Biden first affirmed his decades-long support for the restriction, sparking a massive outcry from the party’s base; then, days later, in a move that reeked of damage control, he reversed his position, citing the wave of anti-abortion laws passed by states across the country. (Symone Sanders, a strategist who worked on the 2016 Bernie Sanders campaign and currently advises Biden, appears to have also played a role. The Atlantic’s Edward Isaac-Devore reported that she confronted Biden, pointing out the Hyde Amendment “disproportionally affected poor women and women of color without easy access to abortion.”) “Circumstances have changed,” said Biden, keeping with his general refusal to admit that he’d made mistakes.

