Why It Matters How Powerful Men Treat Women

The way these men choose to behave toward women is not incidental to the way they will behave in office. It’s not a side issue, and it’s not a private matter. The way politicians treat women and children informs their attitude toward everything else. Men who bully, grope, and harass because they feel entitled to do so will treat the electorate with the same violent contempt. Institutions that cover up and tacitly condone abuse will operate similarly. Sexual violence and abuse are central to our political culture, not least because they create something that men like Trump and Johnson have always relied on: They create complicity, and complicity rallies the troops quicker than loyalty in fickle times like these.

Men who bully, grope, and harass because they feel entitled to do so will treat the electorate with the same violent contempt.

How many of those defending him today would stake their future on Boris Johnson never having hit a woman? How much are we willing to bet that Trump has never committed rape? I’m not talking about whether or not these men will ever face charges or how much they’re prepared to pay to bury their victims alive. I’m talking about whether or not we think they actually did it. Anyone prepared to stake their life savings?



I don’t think you’d find many takers for that bet, of any political persuasion. Most of us know, in our meek and yearning little hearts, that the men we’ve chosen to lead us—or had forced upon us—are swollen frat-boys straight from the collective id. Most of us know that in a just world, Donald Trump would probably be in jail. But acknowledging that out loud would mean acknowledging an injustice so enormous we’d have to haul ourselves up and do something about it, and most of us have been exhausted for at least a decade, so it’s easier to believe the accused. It is always easier to believe the accused, psychiatrist Judith Herman Lewis argued in her seminal work Trauma and Recovery:

In order to escape accountability for his crimes, the perpetrator does everything in his power to promote forgetting ... After every atrocity one can expect to hear the same predictable apologies: it never happened; the victim lies; the victim exaggerates; the victim brought it upon herself; and in any case it is time to forget the past and move on. The more powerful the perpetrator, the greater is his prerogative to name and define reality, and the more completely his arguments prevail.

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a second, here. Let’s admit that nobody votes for a Trump or a Johnson believing their candidate to be a sincere and morally upstanding specimen of humanity. All that is required from these spoiled thugs is all that has ever been required of them: the absolute bare minimum of plausible deniability, just enough of a flimsy fig leaf for browbeaten gatekeepers to feel OK about letting them off the hook, like they were always going to, whether the offense is a hilarious, totally innocuous—definitely not racist—crack about Africans or, you know, raping someone in a changing room.



The public doesn’t want to hear about that sort of thing—not out of some sort of prim concern for privacy, but because it makes us uncomfortable. It is uncomfortable to have to articulate what we have always known about these men. And when we insist that it’s a “private matter,” what we mean is that it doesn’t matter. That it shouldn’t matter.



Here is what we are saying shouldn’t matter. Here’s how E. Jean Carroll describes her interaction with Trump in the ’90s:



