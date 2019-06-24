Waist-Deep in the ‘Big Muddle’

“We think we’re all different,” Hickenlooper said of the 21 presidential contenders, each of whom spoke for seven minutes to the state convention on Saturday. “But when the public hears us, we’re more similar than different.” With a hint of wistfulness, Hickenlooper added, “The fact that I’ve done all the things that the others just talk about should set me apart. But not yet.”

Then, Hickenlooper, who also served two terms as mayor of Denver, said to himself as much to me the single inspirational word, “Progress.”

In theory, the two Democratic debates set to take place this week (Hickenlooper will be in the second ten-candidate scrum on Thursday night) could scramble the presidential field. But this past weekend in Columbia—which also featured House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s sweltering outdoor Fish Fry and a Planned Parenthood candidate forum—illustrated the difficulty of sounding distinctive in a clotted field of candidates.