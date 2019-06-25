Can Married Priests Help Save the Amazon?

Pope Francis was ordained in 1969, a time of leftist insurrection and religious effervescence across the continent, spurred by the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), or Vatican II, an ecumenical meeting convened by Pope John XXIII to reassess and reassert the role of the Catholic Church in a world drastically reshaped by World War II. The idea that the Vatican, with its doctrine of papal infallibility, would invite open debate about official religious doctrine shocked religious and irreligious people around the world. The council summoned between 2,000 and 2,500 bishops and thousands of observers, auditors, sisters, laymen, and laywomen to four sessions at St. Peter’s Basilica over three years—an unprecedented level of openness driven by clear reformist zeal.

Vatican II had special meaning in Latin America. Among its most transformational elements was the recognition of churches of the so-called Third World as being just as important as those in Europe and North America. Another crucial move was the permission Vatican II granted for mass to be conducted in local languages rather than Latin—a bid to make the Church more accessible, to welcome adherents much as Francis is eager to do today. In Brazil, Vatican II ushered in a new spirit of change and openness. A meeting of Brazilian bishops in 1967 noted that “society is changing each day more quickly and the ecclesiastical structures don’t always accompany this change. The parish and the diocesan structures require, in a general sense, profound modifications.” This sentiment, shared broadly among many sectors of the Church across Latin America, would inspire the spread of liberation theology, a progressive movement within Catholicism that called on the clergy to care particularly for the needs of the poor and dispossessed, to teach the most vulnerable segments of society that they should actively seek to change their earthly conditions rather than accepting their suffering as the cost of God’s favor in the afterlife.

Against the backdrop of the Cold War, this perspective led many priests to engage directly in politics—in some cases even joining Marxist revolutionaries against military dictatorships—in the name of protecting their flock. Later, many of these same members of the cloth would embrace partisan commitments, with Catholics playing an important role in the creation of Brazil’s Workers’ Party. The Workers’ Party highlighted the political potential of liberation theology, with progressive priests helping to raise political consciousness in poor and working-class neighborhoods in the 1960s, seventies, and eighties, offering the legitimacy of the Church in support of strikes and other forms of protest, and ultimately blessing (unofficially, as the Vatican itself has always been wary of the politicization of liberation theology) the actions of one party over another.

Just as Brazilian clergy five decades ago recognized the need to adapt outreach methods to meet changing demands, Pope Francis appears to be doing the same today. And going by other recent Vatican actions, that may mean brushing up against a rightward turn in Latin American politics.

Pope Francis has paid special attention to Brazil before. The press statement released last year by the Holy See announcing the shift in pastoral methods for the Amazon, in keeping with the pope’s June 2015 encyclical on the environment, proclaimed that the “social—and even cosmic—dimension of the mission of evangelization is particularly relevant in the Amazon region, where the interconnectivity between human life, ecosystems, and spiritual life was, and continues to be, apparent to the vast majority of its inhabitants.” One of the most intriguing aspects of Francis’ papacy, from the Latin American perspective, is his interest in the Amazon as a community of faith but also as a site of profound ecological importance. Earlier this year, the pope met with Raoni Metuktire, the leader of the Caiapó tribe, to discuss how the Church might aid the fight against deforestation.