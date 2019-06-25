Can Married Priests Help Save the Amazon?

Pope Francis has paid special attention to Brazil before. The press statement released last year by the Holy See announcing the shift in pastoral methods for the Amazon, in keeping with the Pope’s June 2015 encyclical on the environment, proclaimed that the “social—and even cosmic—dimension of the mission of evangelization is particularly relevant in the Amazon region, where the interconnectivity between human life, ecosystems, and spiritual life was, and continues to be, apparent to the vast majority of its inhabitants.” One of the most intriguing aspects of Francis’s papacy, from the Latin American perspective, is his interest in the Amazon as a community of faith but also as a site of profound ecological importance. Earlier this year, the Pope met with Raoni Metuktire, the leader of the Caiapó tribe, to discuss how the Church might aid the fight against deforestation.

That meeting in the Vatican came amid tensions between Brazil’s indigenous population and far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, who wants to encourage commercial endeavors in the rainforest while opposing any increase to protected indigenous lands. As Cláudio Hummes, a Brazilian cardinal who is very close to the Pope, particularly on environmental matters, explained at the time, “economic interests and the technocratic paradigm are against any attempt at change and are ready to impose themselves with force, violating the fundamental rights of the populations in the [Amazonian] territory and the norms of sustainability and protection of the Amazon.” It can be surmised, in other words, that the Catholic Church’s representatives in the Amazon might stand against the actions of rapacious developers intent on exploiting the Amazon in deeper and more devastating ways. Pope Francis, like men of the cloth moved decades ago by the reformist impulses of Vatican II, does not shy away from the political implications of his decisions, even if it means implicitly challenging a sitting president. The move to potentially ordain some married men in the Amazon is, in this context, as much a political act as a theological one.

There is no doubt that religious competition is motivating the Catholic Church’s calculations in Latin America, as elsewhere: The same was true in a post–Vatican II political context in which a renewed evangelizing energy, communicating to the faithful in language and deeds they could understand, flourished. There has long been a relatively small Protestant presence in Brazil, but its current influence can be traced to the creation of the evangelical, non-denominational Universal Church of the Kingdom of God in 1977, which now claims over 5 million members along with a TV station and multiple newspapers and radio stations. While Bolsonaro himself is not an evangelical Protestant, there has never been a Brazilian president more aligned with their interests or intent on pleasing them (he has promised to name the first evangelical Protestant to the country’s Supreme Court).