Why Georgia Brings Out Putin’s Insecurities

Georgia’s informal ruler, Bidzina Ivanishvili, an oligarch whose wealth totals almost half of the country’s GDP, seems to hope that popular anger will fade if he replaces appointed officials—a move used on many occasions, and which may not work this time. But Russia’s response has been equally notable.

In the wake of the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin banned Russian citizens and airlines from flying to Georgia, and ordered those currently in Georgia to return to Russia. The response was reminiscent of Moscow’s response to the “EuroMaidan” protests in 2013 in Ukraine, which the Kremlin suggested were the product of a fascist junta. Again last week, Putin accused protesters of Russophobia. Unlike Ukraine, however, where Moscow justifies its continued intervention by saying it is protecting the country’s Russian-speaking population, Georgia has no significant population of Russian-speakers; Moscow has instead put Russian tourists at the center of its response. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, criticized Georgians on June 21 for not upholding “hospitality praised over the centuries.” Then she went on to reiterate Russian tropes about the people of the Caucasus regions calling Georgians “primitive.”

The Caucasus has always been something exotic, foreign, and backwards in the imagination of Russian “tourists,” from Tolstoy to Pushkin, Lermontov, and later, filmmakers and writers in the Soviet Union. In Soviet Russia and persisting in the present, stereotypes about Georgians have been similar to those held against the Italians in the United States: emotional people that dance, sing, bake pizza, and engage in the occasional mafia activity. Russian images of Georgia tend to focus on food and culture: Khachapuri (cheese bread), Khinkali (dumplings), Saperavi (Georgian wine), and “Suliko” (a popular Georgian song in Russia).