“Stop Telling Me Your Opinion”: An Exit Interview With C-SPAN’s Founder

In an industry based on the bottom line, these are stock-traded companies, it’s hard to tell somebody that they can’t do something. The bottom line matters above all other decisions. That’s why you see media people become stars. You see Peter Baker everywhere now. Reporters are everywhere. It makes sense that The New York Times has never done better in recent history, its synergistic.

It’s funny. When C-SPAN first started, the Times would not allow a camera in their newsroom. The one time I wanted to go into their newsroom, this was 25, 30 years ago, I was met at the front door by an escort. They would not permit any TV filming of the newsroom. When we went to The Washington Post to do a program on the editorial board, they allowed us to only go into a conference room. We brought two cameras and interviewed the editorial board. One of our cameras turned to show the newsroom, and one of their top editors put his hand over the camera. That was the whole attitude, then. We just wanted to show what it looked like! As much as we could, I wanted to show the public how journalism works without comment. I try to be as transparent as possible with our approach. It all goes back to the label the establishment first pinned to C-SPAN: “boring.”

In celebration of C-SPAN’s fortieth anniversary this spring, David Graham over at The Atlantic offered his congratulations by suggesting that the channel is actually an “author of today’s political chaos.” He essentially argues that televising the process, showing everything, has made it performative, not substantive. How did you respond to this?