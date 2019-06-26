Cory Booker Chooses the Wrong Side in a New Jersey Street Fight

Earlier this month, a curious op-ed appeared in the Newark Star-Ledger. The column touts how great Camden, long one of New Jersey’s poorest cities, is doing these days, thanks to “an unprecedented plan,” carried out by “a partnership between and among state, county and local governments, businesses, and the community.” It praises all of the wonderful investments made in the city by those partners, and boasts that “companies expanding and arriving in the city have already hired at least 850 Camden residents.”

The op-ed is headlined: “Booker, Menendez and N.J.’s former governors want everyone to know this one thing about Camden.” The byline belongs to Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.

Toward the end, the column states, “Camden is in the midst of a remarkable transformation. It is systematically becoming a 21st century ‘eds and meds,’ manufacturing and innovation hub. But we are cognizant that more has to be done. We want to state clearly that allowing the progress we’ve made to stop, or worse, recede, is unacceptable.”