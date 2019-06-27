The Loudest Voice Stars A Very Simple Monster

In four of the seven episodes available for reviewers, the monsters, victims, and heroes are easy to spot. Gretchen Carlson, played by Naomi Watts, sneers and glares at Ailes’s condescending sexism. Even if you didn’t know she was going to take him down, SPOILER: You know she is going to take him down. Luhn stares desperately into mirrors, having a breakdown at the hands of Ailes’s constant assault on her body and mind. Brian Lewis (Seth MacFarlane) is a giddy side kick, high on money and power. Sienna Miller plays a wide-eyed, Kool-Aid drinking Beth Ailes, with a blonde bob and a love of Jesus and country. It’s truly amazing how Russell Crowe and Sienna Miller are made to look like the Aileses, or at least anything other than themselves. But they are more caricatures than characters, more stereotypes than people. We see no moves of genius from Ailes, only shouts and threats. We see no reason Beth would love him, only sublimation and submission.

Watching the show, it’s easy to believe that everything bad and horrible in America came from Fox and Ailes alone.

The show displays Ailes arrogantly creating a network for the forgotten voice of America, amping up his rhetoric and White House access after September 11. He quite literally builds a house on September 11, both the network, and his own house, built with the money from the fear-mongering that made him rich. Watching the show, it’s easy to forget the role that CNN, MSNBC and others played in the rising tide of the Iraq War and the racism around Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. Watching the show, it’s easy to believe that everything bad and horrible in America came from Fox and Ailes alone.



Yet, the reality of our wet, hot American mess is a lot more complex. After all, it wasn’t Fox alone that catalyzed these conspiracies about WMDs (hi, New York Times!). It wasn’t Fox alone that But-Her-Emailsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign. For a while, Jeffrey Lord was one of Trump’s favorite pundits, touting birtherism on CNN. Same with Lou Dobbs, who was constructing a right-wing line long before he scuttled over Fox. Tucker Carlson himself came from CNN and MSNBC and PBS, lest we all forget. Gretchen Carlson too, praised Ailes as a genius in her 2015 book. Presumably while he was harassing her and others, presumably while they were all making money. And it’s easy to forget, because we want to forget.

Ailes was fired from Fox after Gretchen Carlson sued him for sexual harassment. He left and worked for the Trump campaign for much of 2016. He died a monster as woman after woman came forward to accuse him of harassment. Carlson came out the hero. But again, the reality is far more nuanced. Carlson worked for Fox for 13 years and often touted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, fed into birtherism fears, and anti-Muslim attitudes.

I hope I’m wrong, but it’s easy to see how this show will end. Ailes dying as Trump rises. His legacy a wake of abused women and a divided America. But the truth is, Trump might have ascended without Ailes. America was divided without Ailes and without Trump. Ailes’s contribution was just making us look at it 24-7 on cable news, without the soothing voice of Rachel Maddow.