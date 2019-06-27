The Loudest Voice Stars A Very Simple Monster

If in 2019 you haven’t had enough of old white men yelling, you can now watch them do it on Showtime. The Loudest Voice is a miniseries based on by Gabriel Sherman’s best-selling book, chronicling the rise and fall of Roger Ailes, the architect of Fox News. The first episode opens with Ailes, played by Russell Crowe, dead on the floor of his Florida home of a subdural hematoma. It’s May 18, 2017, Donald Trump has been president of the United States for four months, a victory that belongs to Ailes and his Fox News empire. Or, at least, that’s what the show wants you to think.

The Loudest Voice is a grotesque show that revels in the bodily details and functions of Ailes and his well-compensated minions. We see images of Ailes bleeding from the foot—a reference to his hemophilia. There are extended scenes of him getting blow jobs from a Laurie Luhn, played by Annabelle Wallis. Doors close as he grabs the slender waists of blonde women who come to him looking for work. He screams at men and brunette women in pantsuits, sweat spackling his upper lip. He is the ranting, heaving, ideological tyrant who creates an empire of ranting, heaving, ideological tyrants, which he boasts will “sell to the forgotten America, that their voice can and will be heard. Sell them their vision and the world the way they want it to be ... We will reclaim the real America. We will challenge the existing agenda and,” he says in a moment of titular pleasure, “become the loudest voice in the room.”