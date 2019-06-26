How Tiffany Cabán Would Reshape The Criminal Justice System

Cabán’s radical commitment to decarceration—which goes beyond reforms that are easier to sell to the public, such as releasing only those with nonviolent offenses on their records—sets her apart even from other newly elected “progressive prosecutors” across the country. It also owes to decades of work on the part of anti-racist and feminist groups like INCITE!, along with newer coalitions like Survived & Punished, which have long called for alternatives to policing and prosecution to keep communities safe. Of course, not all such abolitionist groups are lining up to install progressive prosecutors; they want to dismantle the system in its entirety. But they have, until recently, been almost alone in acting a counterweight to a feminism that sees the police and prosecutors as allies in women’s empowerment, a feminism that is focused on putting more of that punitive power in the hands of women.

That brand of feminism has often found a home in district attorney’s offices. Linda Fairstein, for example, was a Manhattan sex crimes prosecutor heralded in the city as women’s champion against rape. In the 1989 Central Park jogger case, she helped send five Black and Latinx teenagers from Harlem to prison for a rape someone else later confessed to. (She has been made infamous again after Ava DuVernay’s new series When They See Us premiered this month, an occasion she used to insist again she was right to prosecute Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise—this, long after their convictions were vacated in 2002.) In Fairstein’s telling, she was simply defending women and keeping them safe. This is also how she justified criminalizing sex workers. As the historian Anne Gray Fischer has noted in the Washington Post, at a New York State Bar Association hearing in the mid-’80s, Fairstein called women in the sex trade “the greatest victim of the crime” while also decrying sex work as “very un-feminist activity.” It’s a common carceral feminist approach: arrest women in order to protect them from themselves.

This is the mindset Cabán set out to tear down. Sex work became an issue in the Queens district attorney race, not only because Cabán said she would not prosecute sex workers for loitering and other offenses, or because the sex workers who supported her campaign made it an issue themselves, but because her detractors fashioned it into a useful moral cudgel, a way for tabloids to invoke New York’s bad old days with a feminist gloss. The New York Daily News came out against Cabán, condescending to voters for not having “really thought about what it might mean if Cabán puts an ‘All Sex Work Decriminalized Here, Effective Immediately’ sign on the Queensborough [sic] Bridge.” A news item the New York Post ran days before the election made the point plain: “Tiffany Cabán would turn Queens into a giant brothel, critics say.”

Katz leaned into that narrative. She was on the record saying she opposed prosecuting sex workers, yet spoke of them as “victims” and insisted it was necessary to arrest their customers in order to protect them. She also ran attack ads claiming that “Tiffany Cabán is dangerously wrong.” In one, a female narrator tells viewers that violence against women is on the rise in Queens. It’s true that reports of rapes in New York City are up, but as the mayor himself has pointed out, the spike is most likely due to the fact that “historic underreporting is finally being addressed” with more women willing to come forward thanks to the #MeToo movement. Nonetheless, Katz used the statistic to call her opponent “dangerous.” It was a Fairstein-ian move; Katz was portraying herself as a defender of women against a reckless challenger. Rape was the wedge she turned to in the closing days of the race in an attempt to discredit Cabán. It didn’t work.

These failed ploys are the more important story of a new generation of women winning races like this one. Law-and-order feminists have long used the idea of professional white women’s safety and reputation against young women activists of color. Now, they are losing.