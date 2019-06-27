The Death of Taboo

Yet more dispiritingly, leading Democrats were complicit in destroying this particular taboo. “I wouldn’t dismiss it, but let’s be honest, he’s going to deny it and little is going to come of it,” said Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois, giving new meaning to the word “honest.” Meanwhile, the national news media paid relatively scant attention to what should be a presidency-ending claim, to the point that The New York Times apologized for not covering Carroll’s claims more extensively. Carroll will now join the 21 other women whose claims of sexual abuse or harassment by the president live in limbo.

This is how a taboo breaks down, with deleterious effects on due process for victims of rape and abuse, both in court and in everyday snap judgments. (Taboos, of course, can be antiquated and foolish, such as the old taboo against gay sex—a taboo that fell, crucially, because a consensus determined it should fall.) President Trump has broken the rules to suit himself and his racist government, but of greater concern is that moral transgressions of this level alter the foundation of American society itself. After all, there’s no better way to undermine a democratic government than for that same democratic government to publicly flout its own laws and norms, then expect its citizens to follow them anyway.

Faced with all the awful news about their hero, the Trump supporter has two choices: He can either believe that these things did not happen, or that they are not that bad if they did. All the other laws we hold to be manifestly true condemn harming children or murdering journalists, so how is the Trump voter who chooses “not that bad” supposed to make sense of this new and contradictory reality? His other options are attitudes of denial or ignorance, which run counter to the principle of collaborative, social existence.

The rest of us are left speechless. Nobody expects their nation’s moral architecture to collapse on them like a house of cards. What can we do? Shrugging is one option, I suppose, or stubbornly plugging away at daily existence, ignoring the world around us.

But we are not literally speechless; our talk is the raw material of politics itself. If the people hold half of the responsibility for setting social prohibitions (the other half lying idle in the hands of the government), then we are not in a totally hopeless position. Still, we would need a common vocabulary, a common morality, a common vision—all seemingly impossible in a country as extremely divided as America.

Beware the smallest-seeming dangers. In 1968, Enoch Powell delivered an anti-immigration tirade to Parliament that came to be known as the “Rivers of Blood” speech. In it, he referred to black children as “grinning piccaninnies.” The speech’s nickname comes from Powell’s peroration, which quoted a line from Virgil’s Aeneid: “Like the Roman, I seem to see ‘the River Tiber foaming with much blood.’” Powell was sacked the next day, leaving politics for good and marking such words as eternally taboo in British politics.

All it took was one man to undo it. In the early 2010s, the far-right politician Nigel Farage began bandying around the word “flood” in his speeches on immigration, telling the European Parliament in 2015 that ISIS intended to “flood our continent with half a million extremists.” One man, one moment, and the unwritten rule on anti-immigration rhetoric was gone—along with the U.K.’s membership in the European Union, and the soul of a nation that rebuilt itself after World War II along moral guidelines we all thought would last forever.

How do you repair a broken taboo? They take so long to build, and they cost us so much in suffering. The global taboo on anti-Semitism, for example, seems to have been only temporarily bought by the death of six million Jews. The despair that underlies all of these questions stems from the suspicion that nothing has meaning at all any more: not words, nor democracy, nor lists of rights, nor the Ten Commandments, nor the Atlantic Treaty, nor anything else that humanity has learned through the great trial-and-error experiment we call world history. It’s easy to speak out when a taboo has been broken; harder to make those words meaningful once more.